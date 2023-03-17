The answer, of course, is “they’re the people that you meet each day.” That popular song originating in the 1970s show Sesame Street is a light summation of the online platform that The Wenatchee World and our parent company Wick Communications have been utilizing for community conversations, facilitated (and moderated) by journalists. The NABUR platform was launched in the spring of 2020 as a local, online forum for neighbors to have respectful conversations. Our recent rollout of a new NABUR 2.0 technology platform is an event we are excited to share with you.
Since its launch, our team has involved our NABUR communities for user input and testing. It will continue to evolve and improve with use and time. We are looking to you to help us advance it forward.
The Wenatchee World recently held community stakeholder meetings to re-introduce the new platform to leaders in our community and explain our goals and the role it could play in bringing our community together. Our goals are (1) to serve as the central source of community information and discussion, (2) to allow members to connect with professional journalists, community leaders and one another, and (3) to reduce online misinformation and vitriol.
We have created a moderated space for posting and discussions. Not all postings will reflect news stories or opinions — many will be information or events posted from other organizations to the community. Those conversations that do warrant continued thought and discussion will be cross-referenced between print and digital media and may result in a topic for our monthly Community Forums at Pybus Public Market.
We want our readers and the broader community to connect on NABUR. This new version of NABUR is supported locally. It is available via traditional browser or in the App Store or through Google Play. Registration is free. Many of you have registered previously. I encourage you to re-activate your account or check it out for the first time at wenatcheeworld.nabur.org or search “Wenatchee NABUR” on your app store.
When you do sign on, please feel like you can participate by posting, liking or commenting. I think this is an exciting time to discover new things about the people who are our neighbors.
