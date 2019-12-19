Two reports in the Weekend World addressed the rental market in the Wenatchee Valley. One was a collection of renters, in their own words, describing their situations. Another looked at the rental market through stats collected by housing experts at Eastern Washington University and the University of Washington.
WENATCHEE — One renter in Wenatchee weighs whether she should buy food or pay a bill. Anothe…
Readers reacted to these reports on The Wenatchee World’s Facebook page. Here is a collection of their comments.
Housing costs are outpacing income gains in NCW, data shows
Rose S.: It was only a matter of time before the housing situation in Wenatchee caught up with the west side of the state. I’m not saying I agree with it because I don’t. There are places in Seattle where your income of 75K is considered low income. Something has to give. This is ridiculous!
Kari Y.: We don’t have the jobs like the west side. You will have something more like Aspen or Vail.... a playground for the rich.
Rose S.: The point is the job market isn’t keeping up with the housing market no matter where we live. We raise the minimum wage rate but not the wages for the rest of the work force. Then all of our expenses go up and we find ourselves in the mess we are in now where what used to be decent wages are now barely enough to get buy. It’s no wonder the homelessness is out of control. At this rate there is no end in sight.
Ben H.: It is unsustainable. Something will break in the not so far future. The are a certain number of people who are locked into their living expense for the short term weather it be affordable rent they have obtained or they purchased a house 5 years ago. But as people turnover they will sell their house or move on from their rent and the person filling their job most likely will be paying significantly more. How will some be able to afford to work here whether it is the HR admin at stemilt, the nurse at confluence, or the new teacher in town. I don’t think it is something government should control but the numbers don’t make sense and trouble could be in the future of housing market downturn or shortage of workers.
Kim R.: It’s sad, I make a decent wage but for many, qualifying for a rental means you need to make three times the rent, not many have that. Rent caps are needed.
Ross C.: Wenatchee World — Follow up with a story showing the increase in real estate tax, utilities, etc. over the same period. This will give an idea if the property owners are gouging or just keeping up.
Neil B.: When you have 2 or 3 people sharing a place to help cover the rent. That’s a problem. I’ve noticed this happening back in early 2000 when I would see a ad for a roommate once in awhile. Now it’s not uncommon to see ads for people looking for roommates to help pay rent.
Cari T.: I want to read this article but it costs money that I need to save for rent.
Matt S.: Not only rent, but water, sewer and garbage is going up up and away also.
David F.: Read up on “renters rights” If you rent to somebody that turns out to be a dead beat and trashes your house good luck! you could never recover from a loss like that. All of the “protections” apply to the renter. Rights of the owner?!? hahahahaha A house in my neighborhood destroyed by renters, took forever to get them out. Even drywall and soil had to disposed of in a dump for toxic material. I don’t understand why anybody would enter in to renting their property.
Timothy H.: The folks in charge want to point the finger at the landlord. When has anyone pointed out the connection between rising property taxes? And rent increases. There is a direct connection.
Shirley L.: And yet, there are those who will swear that the economy is just wonderful. When available jobs are minimum wage, homelessness is a problem and you can’t find a place to live, it doesn’t sound so great to me. And even if trade opens up again, how long will it take for farmers to recoup their losses?
Malinda B.: Landlords asking for high prices in rent but half the houses have mildew electrical problems or the house is falling apart which is the landlords responsibility and they don’t want to fix the problems,
Marisol V.: I feel so bad for all of these people. Yet look at Omak, no rentals and if there are, they are outrageously priced. People in the Omak area trying to sell their houses for 400-500 thousand, yet the average income is around 40-45 thousand.
Shawn E.: That’s why I refuse to move. I pay $400 a month on a 2BR Trailer here in Coulee and that includes water.. (it has a septic tank) and the dump is a mile away so I take the garbage myself. Electric during summer is about $40 and winter if its real cold maybe $100. You can get nicer 2BR Apartments here for around $550 with W/S/G Included.
Snow B.: We live in a 2 bedroom transitional housing apartment in Wenatchee for $650 a month. W/S/G paid. We only pay for electricity.
Cheryl M.: Last year, I heard, because of a lot of people want to move to central Washington areas, people are buying houses, fixing them up if they needed to, and then turning around and selling them for higher. Or, vacation homes. This is going to cause a lot of increase in a lot of things. Also, with the capacity maxed out, building closer to the mountains can be risky because of erosion and fire reason starting earlier every year.
Ann T.: Not just rents but no affordable housing to purchase. Prices are outrageous for what you get. Same statewide though I opted to sell my larger home as property taxes increased over $400 each year as well as everything else. As someone who just retired at almost 70 I had to go to Coulee City to find what I wanted to buy instead of Wenatchee.
Dave G.: I fail to see why the World is printing these stories. No suggested solutions are coming out.