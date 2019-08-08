Readers responded on The Wenatchee World’s Facebook page to a post on the 45th anniversary of the Apple Yard explosion. Here’s a link to Reporter Dee Riggs’ story on the 40th anniversary of the explosion of a railcar holding volatile material in the switching yard in South Wenatchee. Two died and more than 70 were hurt by flying glass as windows broke throughout the Wenatchee and East Wenatchee area. (Read it here: wwrld.us/appleyard.)
Eric P.: Our house in Sunnyslope had a perfect view of the Wenatchee Valley and I was walking through the living room looking out the window when the explosion happened. My mother was in the kitchen I was yelling that a bomb exploded when the shockwave hit. I’ll never forget that moment.
David C.: I’ll never forget that day. I was outside and it shook the ground and looked up and seen a mushroom type cloud. My dad was suppose to be working that day but took a personal day. He worked for Burlington Northern and could have been at Apple Yard. That was the first time I seen my father cry.
Chris M: I remember I lived there when it happened it was very scary I can’t believe it’s been 45 years time flew by so fast I was only 12 years old when it happened I will never forget that day looked to the sky and saw a huge ball of fire.
Diane R: My momma was a nurse at the hospital and said the injuries were awful.
Janey L.: I was working in the Chelan County Courthouse. Was a loud event.
Cheryl B.: Broke out our big front window. So scary. Lived on Glen St. in East Wenatchee.
Robin F.: Shook my windows on Castlerock St.
Twila T.: Remember this so well, lived off Fifth Street my house shook.
Ronald P.: Remember it well. Lived on Crawford Street. All the windows had to be replaced.
Kathy W.: Wow I remember that. We were at home on Wenatchee Heights getting ready to go to town to watch a movie. Felt the explosion and went outside to see the “plume” of smoke. Within minutes started getting phone calls and trying to call our Dad at work in Malaga. Then the fire started up the backside of the canyon toward the Heights. Neighbors and relatives filling our orchard sprayers full of water, rushing to put all sprinkler pipes out along the orchards. Moving the horses to interior pastures to protect them. It was a nightmare, pure and simple. Watch the names of people hurt or unaccounted for on the TV.