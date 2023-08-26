Recently Maui's Lahaina Town burned up due to a wind driven fire, old building construction, lack of adequate resources & a pre-fire plan.
Now Spokane's neighbor Medical Lake has suffered a similar fate with a loss of lots of structures. Are any areas of Wenatchee & surrounding counties also at risk of a flaming conflagration? The answer is yes...absolutely. The west side of town, especially the wildland/urban interface is particularly vulnerable. There is generally an adequate water supply through hydrants available for use but that is only part of protection solution.
Drive around the west areas of the city & look for yourself, as I have done many times. I am appalled at the obvious potential for a repeat of the Broadview neighborhood fire. Efforts & actions to reduce the hazard are an easy one, but to my knowledge, not nearly enough is being done.
Support for efforts such as pre-planning & life/property saving information is minimal at best, and that is not good enough. There are experienced, knowledgeable & ready-to-help individuals and groups out there (such as One Wenatchee Group), eager to contribute to an effort to reduce the risk....they should be encouraged & supported.
On August 15th I attended a meeting at the Chelan County Commissioners Office. Commissioners from both Chelan and Douglas County were there. The boards had gotten wind that several local groups had received a state grant to do a needle exchange program in the valley.
The local members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints would like to thank the wonderful Wenatchee and surrounding communities for attending the Moses Lake Temple open house. The open house included free public tours August 4-19. We greatly appreciated Gabriel Garcia’s article …