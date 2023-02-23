I attended a "What in the World " forum at Pybus the evening of February 15. This was informative and featured many of the World reporting staff, as well as a Q & A session at the second half of the hour. During this, a person, with assent from friends, spoke against an article written by Mitchell Roland regarding the January 28 Pandemic Response Covid Harms Listening Session which drew a full house of about 500 to the Convention Center.
This person seemed to think that the reporter should have been the arbiter of her version of "disinformation", as she did not believe that truth was spoken at this 4 -5 hour session, which she had not attended.
It is not a reporters job to interpret, only to report, and this seems to be a dying art in journalism today. In fact, Mitchell Roland did a fine job at describing the event without injecting personal bias or feeling intimidated by local "political correctness" on the subject. I actually finished the article without any sense of how Mitchell personally felt about the subject, which is exactly how a "news" article should present itself. How rare and refreshing!
We would all be better and more honestly informed if fewer decisions were made for us as to what we should know or not know, or what we should be ALLOWED to know, with the rest of the story hidden or censored. Those who are in a position to disseminate information should put it all out there for the people to educate themselves and ferret out the truth.
Mr. Roland, you wrote a worthy article on this event, and I have to say that I was rather dreading the write-up, fearing that it might be written by the likes of the woman who condemned it as false or misleading, without having attended in person. Had she done so, she may have learned something that had not previously occurred to her.
