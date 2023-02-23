I attended a "What in the World " forum at Pybus the evening of February 15. This was informative and featured many of the World reporting staff, as well as a Q & A session at the second half of the hour. During this, a person, with assent from friends, spoke against an article written by Mitchell Roland regarding the January 28 Pandemic Response Covid Harms Listening Session which drew a full house of about 500 to the Convention Center.

This person seemed to think that the reporter should have been the arbiter of her version of "disinformation", as she did not believe that truth was spoken at this 4 -5 hour session, which she had not attended.



