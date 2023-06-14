Rufus Woods recently wrote about "The Amenity Trap"; amazing recreational opportunities driving CW's housing crisis. An upcoming community forum will discuss the many factors challenging local housing affordability.

Being part of the construction industry, I see significant affordability impacts from the Washington State Legislature's goal of 70 percent  energy reduction by 2031 compared to the 2006 code. Measured against the Department of Energy's national standard, Washington State currently has the second toughest residential energy code in the nation (number one for commercial buildings).