Rufus Woods recently wrote about "The Amenity Trap"; amazing recreational opportunities driving CW's housing crisis. An upcoming community forum will discuss the many factors challenging local housing affordability.
Being part of the construction industry, I see significant affordability impacts from the Washington State Legislature's goal of 70 percent energy reduction by 2031 compared to the 2006 code. Measured against the Department of Energy's national standard, Washington State currently has the second toughest residential energy code in the nation (number one for commercial buildings).
Every 3 years a new code is adopted by the State Building Code Council, mandating more requirements for construction permitting to achieve the legislative goal. Builders pass these costs on to home buyers and renters.
The next code update is scheduled for November, with published drafts outlining new provisions. Attic insulation will go from R-49 to R-60 (about 20" of fiberglass). Continuous wall insulation of rigid foam as well as insulation between studs.
In addition to these prescriptive requirements, "energy credits" must be selected from a list of options to gain additional points. All points come at a cost.
Conventional heating equipment meeting minimum federal standards have negative points to overcome. This is referred to as "carbon emission equalization"
Options for points include: triple-pane windows, additional insulation, rigid insulation under concrete floors, much tighter air sealing, electric heat-pump water heating, geothermal heat, wind turbines or solar equipment, more energy-efficient appliances, higher-efficiency heating and cooling equipment (that might be available in time for occupancy), and heat-recovery units capturing waste water heat from shower drains.
Building permit drawings must diagram this making them more expensive.
Apartment projects often have other permitting requirements, like traffic analysis reports, cultural resource assessments, habitat surveys, environmental protection reports, and impact fees. All are costs that developers pass to renters. Developers report that the ratio of hard costs to soft costs has grown close to 70%/30%.
My point isn't to pass judgement on legislative conservation, but just to bring to public light what every contractor knows: construction costs are rising hurting affordability.
