The Wenatchee School Board made a wise decision last week in selecting Kory Kalahar as interim superintendent. Kalahar is a proven leader who brings people together to face challenges, is devoted to the success of all kids in the district and has built trust with faculty, staff and the outside community.

He has a big task ahead of him and he’s going to need the support of the school board, parents, educational staff and the community to be successful. The district has an $8 million budget shortfall that is being addressed with layoffs, alterations to the Wenatchee Internet Academy and other expense reductions.



