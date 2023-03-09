The Wenatchee School Board made a wise decision last week in selecting Kory Kalahar as interim superintendent. Kalahar is a proven leader who brings people together to face challenges, is devoted to the success of all kids in the district and has built trust with faculty, staff and the outside community.
He has a big task ahead of him and he’s going to need the support of the school board, parents, educational staff and the community to be successful. The district has an $8 million budget shortfall that is being addressed with layoffs, alterations to the Wenatchee Internet Academy and other expense reductions.
Kalahar will step into the position this summer after his predecessor, Interim Wenatchee School Superintendent Bill Eagle, and the board have already made the painful decisions about staffing and program cuts.
Eagle deserves accolades for transparency and for his hands-on, personal approach in making difficult budget and staffing decisions that cleared the way for Kalahar to move forward.
Kalahar was one of three finalists for the superintendent’s job. Although he has not served as superintendent before, Kalahar has a strong track record of success in the district, including his work as principal of WestSide High School and in his current role as executive director of learning and teaching. In selecting him, the board believes he’s got what it takes to be successful.
In my interactions with Kalahar over the years, I have been impressed by his devotion to the success of all children and his efforts to meet kids where they are. Lots of students in our schools struggle because of difficult family circumstances. Rather than blaming these kids or their families, Kalahar has been devoted to creating a school environment that supports, encourages and challenges those kids to be their best.
It’s critical to have a heart for all kids, but to be successful as a superintendent these days you need to build processes and systems that help kids succeed and also set appropriate boundaries. Leadership of a school district is both science and art and I think Kalahar is uniquely qualified to lead the district. With his intimate knowledge of the district and strong relationships, he can hit the ground running whereas outside candidates would have had to start from scratch.
Kalahar knows how to get things done. The community perception of WestSide High School improved during Kalahar’s tenure because of a collaboration with Wenatchee Rotary Club. The service organization devoted funding, mentors and other support over a several year period to help the community more fully appreciate the school as a successful educational asset in our valley.
Kalahar, who went on to serve a term as president of the Rotary club, forged positive community connections that ushered in an era of greater appreciation for the outstanding learning environment at WestSide.
Kids succeed at WestSide because they are treated with respect, held responsible for their actions, get second chances when needed, and own their educational journey. They also succeed because the school has an amazing and devoted staff. Kalahar and his team at WestSide developed approaches to identify students who were struggling and working to find ways to support and encourage them.
Kalahar is a wonderful connector of people, a servant leader who builds teams and looks for ways to create success and someone who is respected by the staff, parents and the community. We know he will leave no stone unturned in his quest to create a positive learning environment.
For Kalahar to be successful, the school board and community members need to be committed to supporting the district through challenging times. We need a school system built on trusting relationships with staff and devotion to the success of all kids. We must resist the pressure of individuals and groups who are devoted to the success of only some kids.
That cannot be done without vigilant community engagement and support.
Rufus Woods is the publisher emeritus of The Wenatchee World. He may be reached at rwoods@wenatcheeworld.com or (509) 665-1162.
