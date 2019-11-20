For patients who have recently received medical care — especially those who have faced emergencies — there are few things that distract from healing as much as getting hit with unexpected healthcare costs. These “surprise medical bills” are due to receiving care not covered by insurance and increase financial and emotional stress at the worst possible time.
Our state legislators have wisely passed strong, fair legislation that resolves this issue for patients and is set to go into effect next year. However, far too many patients nationwide remain susceptible to surprise medical billing — as do Washington patients receiving medical care outside of our state. To solve this issue for all patients, Congress must pass a federal solution.
As lawmakers in our nation’s capital consider the various measures that have been introduced, they must be wary of proposals that would create new burdens for patients — particularly those living in rural communities where access to care is already threatened. Unfortunately, some of the legislative measures Congress is considering fall into this category, particularly those that rely on a method championed by insurance companies known as benchmarking.
Benchmarking would set arbitrarily low rates for physicians providing out-of-network care by basing them on insurance companies’ in-network averages. Since these in-network rates include steep discounts that arise during provider-insurer contract negotiations, this methodology would end up passing along tremendous financial losses onto hospitals, doctors and emergency rooms.
This would be particularly damaging for rural health care systems that are already struggling to keep their doors open in the face of a growing doctor shortage and strained budgets. Rural communities also face disproportionately more health issues like diabetes and coronary heart disease. That’s why rural physicians are so concerned with preserving and expanding access to care. A benchmarking-based solution to surprise medical billing would only impede this goal as it would undermine rural providers’ ability to offer a broad range of health care services.
Instead, Congress should look to Washington state for an example of fair and effective reform. Washington’s HB 1065 bill includes an approach called independent dispute resolution (IDR). With IDR, a neutral third-party mediator helps providers and insurers negotiate fair payments on a case-by-case basis while patients are paying only for their standard in-network cost-sharing amounts.
IDR would ensure fair payments that reflect the true cost of care by taking into consideration a number of factors as well as offers submitted by each side — providers and insurers. Until a decision is made, providers would receive interim payments that could help to keep at-risk rural health care facilities financially stable and secure so that rural health care remains accessible and affordable.
To successfully protect patients while preserving access to care, especially in rural areas, Congress should look to Washington. Our upcoming law includes the Independent Dispute Resolution process. I hope Sen. Patty Murray will help champion this balanced, equitable approach.
Dr. Tim Clement is a physician anesthesiologist with the Wenatchee Valley Medical Group. He is a member of the board of directors for the Washington State Society of Anesthesiologists and a delegate to the Washington State Medical Association.