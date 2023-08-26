Thank you to Rachel Todd, John Shapman, Joseph Hunter and Dr Julie Rickard for poking the bears we call the Chelan and Douglas County Commissioners concerning their plans for a safe needle exchange. Their true colors were never more apparent. Okanogan County, one of our most rural and conservative counties, has a syringe program.

They did not experience an increase in criminal activity – one of the concerns voiced by the commissioners. The premise behind this proposed Syringe Services Program is to come in non-judgmental contact with those needing this help.



