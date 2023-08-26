Thank you to Rachel Todd, John Shapman, Joseph Hunter and Dr Julie Rickard for poking the bears we call the Chelan and Douglas County Commissioners concerning their plans for a safe needle exchange. Their true colors were never more apparent. Okanogan County, one of our most rural and conservative counties, has a syringe program.
They did not experience an increase in criminal activity – one of the concerns voiced by the commissioners. The premise behind this proposed Syringe Services Program is to come in non-judgmental contact with those needing this help.
They could be your son or daughter, sister or brother, neighbor or friend. People with addiction need our help, kindness and understanding. The road to recovery takes a long time and there are many bumps in the road.
This program offers hope. The comments from the commissioners of both counties were judgmental and generalizing addict behavior. "veiled threats" from Steinberg. On my goodness!! Can't we do better than this? When these people come up for re-election, I hope their opposition is more forgiving and not "punitive".
I live in Chelan County and these commissioners will not receive my vote!
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
On August 15th I attended a meeting at the Chelan County Commissioners Office. Commissioners from both Chelan and Douglas County were there. The boards had gotten wind that several local groups had received a state grant to do a needle exchange program in the valley.
The local members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints would like to thank the wonderful Wenatchee and surrounding communities for attending the Moses Lake Temple open house. The open house included free public tours August 4-19. We greatly appreciated Gabriel Garcia’s article …