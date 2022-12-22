As I recently biked the Loop, I noticed again how we continue the sprawl up our pristine sage hills with new roads being cut accommodating even higher mini-mansions. I applaud and support the efforts to purchase and save our precious valley features. However, these efforts can only do so much. As a fifth-generation family member here in the valley, I see our future beauty slipping away.

It might be time for those moving here or who have moved here these past years, to pause and think of the future we are giving our grandkids and why you moved here in the first place. As you have the land and resources, it’s totally your right to build and expand. And yet, this is a call to pause and reflect.