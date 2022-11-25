It is great news that the National Park Service and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service are restarting the process required to return grizzly bears to the North Cascades. Grizzly bears roamed this area for thousands of years and scientists tell us that grizzlies can thrive again in the North Cascades.
As a mother, biologist, science educator, and frequent visitor to the North Cascades, I am thrilled to know that the 26-year effort to restore the grizzly in the North Cascades may finally be completed. I grew up in western Montana where four generations of my family successfully co-existed with grizzlies, as we lived, worked, and recreated in shared habitat, rarely encountering one another.
The grizzly disappeared from the North Cascades on our watch, with the last verified sighting near Glacier Peak in 1996. Thankfully, biologists can successfully reintroduce grizzlies to areas where they are gone, as proven by their ongoing recovery efforts in the Cabinet-Yaak ecosystem in northwest Montana. Enormous swaths of high-quality habitat in remote areas are the key to success, and we have plenty in the North Cascades. The designated recovery zone covers more than 9,500 square miles and centers on the North Cascades National Park and surrounding public lands, including the Glacier Peak, Pasayten, and Sawtooth wilderness areas. Leavenworth biologist Bill Gaines has documented that this vast area has a diversity of habitats with at least 100 plant species for this apex-omnivore to eat.
The restart of the grizzly restoration plan gives me hope that my husband and I, and our children and grandchildren will have the opportunity to see grizzlies in the North Cascades. And a majority of Washington citizens share that hope. Public outreach conducted by the National Park Service and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, has shown overwhelming support for restoring grizzlies in the North Cascades. Of 143,000 comments received during multiple public outreach processes, nearly 130,000 supported grizzly restoration.
So, let’s do the right thing—let’s bring back the grizzly to its home in the North Cascades. It is good for the ecosystem, good for other species, and good for people.
