It is great news that the National Park Service and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service are restarting the process required to return grizzly bears to the North Cascades. Grizzly bears roamed this area for thousands of years and scientists tell us that grizzlies can thrive again in the North Cascades.

As a mother, biologist, science educator, and frequent visitor to the North Cascades, I am thrilled to know that the 26-year effort to restore the grizzly in the North Cascades may finally be completed. I grew up in western Montana where four generations of my family successfully co-existed with grizzlies, as we lived, worked, and recreated in shared habitat, rarely encountering one another.