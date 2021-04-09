Wenatchee High School has delivered another fabulous show—during a COVID-19 pandemic no less! The young members of the drama and choir club have once again presented a very entertaining show. Disney’s "Descendants" is a funny and modern musical which is just what we needed at this time as we struggle through this challenging world of COVID, etc.
Director Paul Atwood and musical director Dawn McCormick, along with a very talented and dedicated cast, crew and student family members, provide us with a new twist on classic Disney characters and their children. The first two performances of this show streamed into our households a few weekends ago. But wait, there’s more!
The encore weekend with two more shows is April 9 and 10 at 7 pm. In the comfort of your own living room, family room, office, or wherever you are able to live-stream, you can enjoy this 90-minute performance by purchasing your tickets online at whspresents.com.
These young entertainers work so very hard with many hours of rehearsals along with their regular high school studies. And, this is a great opportunity to see the graduating seniors before they complete their years of sharing their talents with us and head off to college.
Treat yourself to this amazing show.
Ettore Castellente
East Wenatchee