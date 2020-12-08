Tom Dillon, M.D. here. I have been attending to patients at Central Washington Hospital since 1998.
I want to share that my co-workers and I; House Keeping women who clean our rooms, Maintenance men who keep our floors glistening, Nursing Assistants who answer our patients calls, Nurses who make quick assessments and let me know our patient is doing worse, and Front Desk team-mates who organize the ebb and flow, are all heartbroken from watching the COVID disaster overpower our small-town hospital.
The mathematical explanation of why our hospital is overwhelmed by 20 patients with COVID is never clarified in the news. The normal amount of time our patients with pneumonia stay in the hospital is about 4 days.
Patients with COVID on oxygen and Remdesivir and Prednisone stay about 10 days. Patients with COVID needing the mechanical ventilator stay about 20 days.
Those 20 patients in Central Washington Hospital for 20 days each, will use 400 total days of bed space.
Imagine using those 400 days for patients with regular pneumonia, a four-day stay, we will have room for 100 patients instead of 20.
There was no room for Mary and Joseph, they went to a barn for the birth of Jesus. Think of your Grandparents, I would like them to have a room at Central Washington Hospital this winter to treat their pneumonia.
Please protect my Mom and Dad and my fellow workers this winter from more despair.
COVID is terrifying. Our small-town hospital is crying. We need your help.
Tom Dillon
Wenatchee