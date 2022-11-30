Dearest Republican Representatives,
I just read what media pundits are saying you’re going to do with your House power in the coming two years:
“House Republicans are eyeing potential probes into everything from the chaotic pullout from Afghanistan, border policies being overseen by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic, the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago, business dealings involving President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, and the bureaucratic decision-making behind Covid-related school closures and vaccine mandates.
House Republicans may also use their majority to push a counter-narrative around the January 6, 2021, attack in an attempt to shift blame away from former President Donald Trump after a violent mob of his supporters stormed the Capitol.”
Please, please don’t waste our taxpayer money to play “tit-for-tat” with these investigations.
There are so many critical issues we Americans of all parties are facing now. You have these coming two years to significantly help: Bringing equality and justice to people, men and women, young and old, of all colors and sexual identities. Making health care available and affordable to everyone. Creating jobs; some by building and repairing our roads and bridges. Protecting our fragile environment. Supporting industries for sources of clean energies. Funding monies directly to education so teachers and schools are better able to help our children recover from these two lost years of learning during the Pandemic.
There are so many, many ways that you can be the good, caring representatives we elected you to be. Please don’t disappoint us by using your time, energy and money, with consuming acts of “political revenge.”
Prove the pundits wrong this time;
As that long-ago Republican, Abraham Lincoln said, Be our better angels:
“We are not enemies, but friends. We must not be enemies. Though passion may have strained it must not break our bonds of affection. The mystic chords of memory, stretching from every battlefield and patriot grave to every living heart and hearthstone all over this broad land, will yet swell the chorus of the Union, when again touched, as surely they will be, by the better angels of our nature."
Please, do whatever you can these next two years to be our “better angels.”
Sincerely,
Claudia Elliott
