Integrity and Fiscal Responsibility
My choice of candidates for the Wenatchee School Board is Sunny Hemphill as I find her to be an extraordinary advocate for the children in our community. I applaud her insight, integrity and honesty, which she has brought to the new school board.
While attending WSD Board Meetings, I have watched Sunny ask insightful questions on uncomfortable issues. She does not shy away from the elephant in the room.
Moreover, Sunny Hemphill has addressed the fiscal concerns of the Wenatchee School District. Not only was she a part of the team that decided which programs to cut or to keep, but she also fought for the programs that would benefit the children the most.
This last school year, we have seen multiple changes to the school board, WSD Administration and staff as well as a new school superintendent. Ms. Hemphill has been a part of all of these much-needed transformations in the District. She is committed to being there to affect positive change and to create a sound fiscal budget for our schools so our children will have not just a better education but an education that has meaning and direction for their future.
Alicia Finn
Education Advocate