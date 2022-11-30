11-18-2022 Opinion/Chelan County PUD: “Investing the time to get Fifth Street Redevelopment right”

The PUD had two agreements with the Chelan/Douglas Regional Port Authority to do a feasibility study for this development and to market the property. Cost to the PUD: $150,000. Produced six proposals of which two were selected and the second one withdrew. This process began almost a year-and-a-half ago.



