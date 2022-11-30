11-18-2022 Opinion/Chelan County PUD: “Investing the time to get Fifth Street Redevelopment right”
The PUD had two agreements with the Chelan/Douglas Regional Port Authority to do a feasibility study for this development and to market the property. Cost to the PUD: $150,000. Produced six proposals of which two were selected and the second one withdrew. This process began almost a year-and-a-half ago.
The GTS proposal was thoroughly researched and endorsed by, among others, the Wenatchee Area Chamber, the Port, the Wenatchee Downtown Association and the City of Wenatchee. The commissioners opted to ignore these recommendations. At the Board meeting on November 21st, the Commissioners invited comments on this proposal. Several people stepped forward – all in favor of the GTS proposal. It became apparent that this was a complete waste of time as the Commissioners had already drafted a motion (prior to the meeting) to extend the decision into next February. Simply a slap in the face top those present.
The question is: How long does it take to “get it right”? The so-called factors stated in their Opinion piece says nothing about input from the community. After re-reading their Opinion piece, it is apparent that this is a “snow” job designed to make the Commissioners look good.
It’s pretty certain that the vote to extend the decision is spearheaded by the lame-duck commissioner from Chelan who doesn’t like the Lookout development, which was done by GTS. Clearly, the vote was based on personal issues, not representing the voters who elected them.
It is unfortunate to support candidates running for office only to have them act in this fashion. As a voter and a rate payer I am incensed at the treatment that all five of these Commissioners have given to representatives of the community. The signal they are sending is that they know better than anyone else what is good for the downtown community. This is apparent by their statement that “the PUD must consider whether the selected redevelopment and the vision for the site embodies the PUD’s values, including safety, stewardship and trustworthiness.”
