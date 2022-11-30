On 10/27/22 a local elected official made me aware of a "Drag Queen Story Hour" being held at Pybus market on October 29th and sponsored by the YWCA. I thought it was some type of absurd joke. I went to the YWCA website and searched the events. Sure enough, there it was, with several other events of a similar ilk. The flier boasted a "drag-tastic" story hour, every hour, until noon, with fun crafts in between.
I put this up on social media, and many were as unhappy as I was. I called the Pybus Market lengthy phone tree, but had to be satisfied with leaving messages. I also sent an e-mail to someone at the YWCA. I was looking for some clarification.
What are we doing exposing an unsuspecting public and children to this type of display? Especially for our kids, who are still just trying to figure out the days of the week and their colors. Maybe the term "Drag Queen" has become too trite. I wonder if the event was labeled "Men in Lingerie Wanting to Spend Time With Your Children" would have the same effect? Apparently, there was enough outrage that the event was moved to the YWCA, a private venue, as it should have been to start with. I was in law enforcement for 33 years. One of the hardest things to get in my line of work was a call back.
The reason is when people have done wrong and don't want to be confronted, they avoid it. I did not hear a peep from one person at Pybus or at the YWCA, soooo. This event was disturbing and a horrible idea. As a community, I wish we could just leave our children alone to be kids and grow up before exposing them to fringe-ish ideas.
