On 10/27/22 a local elected official made me aware of a "Drag Queen Story Hour" being held at Pybus market on October 29th and sponsored by the YWCA. I thought it was some type of absurd joke. I went to the YWCA website and searched the events. Sure enough, there it was, with several other events of a similar ilk. The flier boasted a "drag-tastic" story hour, every hour, until noon, with fun crafts in between.

I put this up on social media, and many were as unhappy as I was. I called the Pybus Market lengthy phone tree, but had to be satisfied with leaving messages. I also sent an e-mail to someone at the YWCA. I was looking for some clarification.