I sent the following email to Sen. Brad Hawkins this morning.
SenBradHawkins
... I am concerned about action by the Washington Dept.of Ecology as reported in Dec.24 Wenatchee World. Report is that "Washington State Department of Ecology this week updated its Clean Vehicles Program to require all new cars sold in the state by 2035 to be electric, hydrogen-fueled or hybrid with at least 50 miles of range. Washington lawmakers set the stage in 2020 when they passed the Motor Vehicles Emissions Law, directing the Ecology Department to adopt California's emission standards as they rolled out."
Sir, this action is CLEARLY UNCONSTITUTIONAL !!!.
Article II, Section 1 of our constitution states: "Legislative Powers... the legislative authority of the state of Washington shall be vested in the legislature".
This section has never been amended.
This clearly means that ANY & ALL restrictions, requirements, obligations, etc. placed upon any Washington citizen shall be determined by the WASHINGTON LEGISLATURE------ ONLY !!!! By allowing ANY law, restriction of our rights or actions to be determined by another state (e.g. California Dept of Ecology) means that NO citizen of the state of Washington had ANY REPRESENTATION in that determination, restriction, regulation, law, etc....
Sir, that is clearly "Legislation WITHOUT REPRESENTATION" and we fought a revolutionary war over that principle over 200 years ago !!!
I call on you to take whatever action necessary to void this action by our Dept. of Ecology & repeal the unconstitutional law.
IF this law is not repealed, where will this type of action end??? What if we discovered that ...South Africa was recognized as the world leader in understanding and controlling any/all types of forest fires. Would we require OUR forestry dept to adopt their rules, regulations, laws? What it is was determined that The Netherlands was now the world leader in understanding waste water treatment. Would we require all our cities to adopt their changes/standards?
IT IS UNCONSTITUTIONAL to require citizens of THIS state to follow laws/regulations, etc of any other legislative body.........PERIOD !!!
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
Highways Improve the Economy. Highway 28 from Wenatchee to Quincy is no longer acceptable. Surely, there can be no more beneficial government expenditure than to make it four lanes all the way. Only, instead of trying to squeeze all four lanes through that narrow spot at Rock Island Dam, it …
The article in the Dec. 24th edition about the record low temperature for December 21 of -6 at Wenatchee needs some clarification. This was recorded at Pangborn Field and the temperature record at Pangborn Field goes back to 1959. The record low temperature at the Tree Fruit Research Center …
From the beginning... being checked into the Emergency Room at the Mares Building, diagnosed after a CAT Scan with a perforated appendix, Ballard Ambulance ride to confluence Health Hospital and subsequent surgery in the wee hours of Sunday morning for said appendix removal... absolutely won…
As I recently biked the Loop, I noticed again how we continue the sprawl up our pristine sage hills with new roads being cut accommodating even higher mini-mansions. I applaud and support the efforts to purchase and save our precious valley features. However, these efforts can only do so muc…