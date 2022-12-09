REINTRODUCING GRIZZLIES TO THE NORTH CASCADES IS A VERY BAD IDEA
I read an article in the December 3rd. issue of the Wenatchee World about the U. S. Fish & Wildlife Service and National Park Service officials AGAIN pursuing the reintroduction of grizzly bears into the North Cascades.
My view on this topic is very simple. I don’t believe there are any bear fences or other obstructions between the North Cascades and Canada, Idaho, Wyoming, or Montana where grizzly bears now reside. They could be in the North Cascades if they wanted to be there.
Research on the internet reveals that 24 people were killed by grizzlies in North America between the years 2000 and 2015. Why reintroduce something into the North Cascades that might kill you? One of the reasons given in the article were: “Grizzlies help other species survive. They’re excellent at helping plants spread through the region and they aerate the soil as they root for food”. Really? A bear digging a hole somewhere in millions of acres of forest is so beneficial that we need to reintroduce them? Another reason given was “Biodiversity is the other huge consideration. Species-rich ecosystems tend to be more resilient”.
Also, I can’t imagine how much tax-payer money would be spent on this unnecessary project. The federal officials that are promoting this must be out of their minds. I hope that we the people will have the opportunity to vote on it.
The present population of black bears and cougars in our region is good enough for me. Leave the grizzlies where they are.
