Highways Improve the Economy. Highway 28 from Wenatchee to Quincy is no longer acceptable. Surely, there can be no more beneficial government expenditure than to make it four lanes all the way. Only, instead of trying to squeeze all four lanes through that narrow spot at Rock Island Dam, it should cross the Columbia a mile below the dam and proceed to Wenatchee as the Malaga Highway. The continuous four-lane would connect the Wenatchee Valley nicely to the factory that replaces Alcoa as well as create a reasonable commute for employees living in Moses Lake and Ellensburg.

Uncle Alcoa was there when Wenatchee needed him, but it is time for a factory that provides more jobs per megawatt of electricity. And there is a glaring opportunity in the aviation industry. The basic high-wing airplane has been practically unchanged since nineteen fifty-six and is out of step with the modern world. Big planes naturally hurtle smoothly through the air. A small plane, on the other hand, must sense any undulations in the air then the on-board computer uses gyroscopic stabilization to artificially create a smooth ride.



