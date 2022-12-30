The article in the Dec. 24th edition about the record low temperature for December 21 of -6 at Wenatchee needs some clarification. This was recorded at Pangborn Field and the temperature record at Pangborn Field goes back to 1959. The record low temperature at the Tree Fruit Research Center in Wenatchee for December 21 is -10 set in 1990. The temperature record at the TFRC goes back to 1940 and this site is more representative of the Wenatchee area than Pangborn Field. A temperature record has been kept for the downtown Wenatchee area, at several different locations but in the same general area, since 1913 and this record may contain an even colder reading for Dec. 21, but the data back to 1913 is not readily available.

James Holcomb



