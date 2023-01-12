I am writing this letter in regard to Waste Management services. It has been 5 weeks since we received garbage services. We tried calling several times with no answer. I did finally get a hold of them (through Chat), and they said that pickup has not been done due to weather. It's funny how the UPS, Fed-Ex and the mail have no problem delivering their services. I've since learned that they are charging everyone for those services even though they are not doing them. It is very frustrating to all of us. They told me it is due to the weather; therefore, they do not credit for those non-pickup days. I find this outrageous and have since canceled our service with Waste Management. Even though there are no other services available. We have spoken to neighbors that are equally frustrated. We should start a petition.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
I am writing this letter in regard to Waste Management services. It has been 5 weeks since we received garbage services. We tried calling several times with no answer. I did finally get a hold of them (through Chat), and they said that pickup has not been done due to weather. It's funny how …
I heard it again the other day, an apparent mantra of right-wing blogs and talk radio. That schools no longer “do the flag salute.” Certainly, it is not a statement a current parent would make aware that the time-honored pledge clearly remains.
Highways Improve the Economy. Highway 28 from Wenatchee to Quincy is no longer acceptable. Surely, there can be no more beneficial government expenditure than to make it four lanes all the way. Only, instead of trying to squeeze all four lanes through that narrow spot at Rock Island Dam, it …