Achieve a healthier planet by having fewer children
New Child Care Tax Credits and Benefits are intended to reduce child poverty in this country, which makes sense for those in need for a first child. But without limits, a family may claim this benefit multiple times through its childrearing years. Isn’t this a case of our government sending the wrong message by rewarding the parental couple for having more kids?
Regarding another related topic — climate change — we now find ourselves overwhelmed by extreme temperatures, along with resulting fire, drought, floods, disappearing aquifers and animal species, and constantly hear the mantra to “Keep the fossil fuels in the ground; Go wind and solar; Drive electric vehicles,” etc.
But such messages often fail to consider the expense and resources used for material, transportation, batteries, etc., and the waste accumulated by the production of such products thereof.
And as we keep setting new target dates for reducing greenhouse emissions by some specific percentages, most often we lag behind schedule, and in some cases things actually get worse.
There is, in fact, a much better way to largely resolve both issues, that is, reduce both child poverty and carbon emissions with one single proposal: Have fewer children.
True that one or no-child families are becoming more common in the developed world these days. But the oft-claimed “population growth doesn’t matter since it occurs mainly in the “developing” world” is misleading at best.
Countries of the global south are often where flora and fauna are disappearing at a rapid rates — both on land and at sea. Yes, even poor people have to eat, and they produce waste as well, and many of them immigrate to wealthier countries.
I certainly don’t claim that we shouldn’t be doing everything within our affordable means to further develop renewable energy with minimal resource extraction, and otherwise cut back our own carbon footprints and minimize environmental destruction, but we need to reduce our human numbers as well (probably by more than 50% globally).
We have to fight this battle on all fronts. This is a true world war that we can’t afford to lose.
Larry Glickfeld
Wenatchee
Homelessness: Learning from history
It has been frustrating to see our cities throw millions of dollars at the homelessness problem with poor results.
In the 1880s, England had a severe poverty and homelessness problem with government programs having minimal success addressing it. The Salvation Army, under the visionary leadership of William Booth, played a leading role succeeding where government had failed.
William Booth created the Darkest England Scheme — a strategic plan that would provide for the welfare of the masses throughout England. He outlined his answer to England’s social ills in a book he wrote in 1890 called “In Darkest England and the Way Out.”
The Salvation Army became in part a blueprint for the welfare services implemented and supported by governments around the world.
Over a century later, many of the visionary principles and strategies employed by the Salvation Army in the late 1800’s are just as relevant today.
This snapshot at history has confirmed to me that religious-based organizations like the Salvation Army need to take the leading role in finding solutions to the homelessness problem — not government throwing money at unproven programs.
Wes Snow
East Wenatchee
Alternatives for a dangerous world
I’m not sure if hypersonic missiles or Iran’s drones have a chance of first-strike capability. If so, or if some countries will think so, and/or don’t fear a second strike, then we need to take preventative steps. The same applies to nuclear weapons (with or without these,) and perhaps likewise even poison gas.
If there is a chance of conquest by China, Iran, or North Korea — or a chance of destruction by any of those countries or by Russia — we need a freeze on new missiles and/or weapons of those sorts.
There should be immediate inspection of any suspicious sites in order to verify this. (If they don’t fear a second strike, or would furnish to terrorists, we need to have them dismantle what they already have — again with immediate inspection.)
Perhaps the way to do this is by offering and/or establishing increased trade while threatening increased sanctions, with the spread wide enough so that they won’t want to chance our missing any of the sites.
For Russia, we might also try diplomacy like a NATO invitation. Alternatively, increased economic ties might forestall destruction. For North Korea, perhaps we might also give them a choice between de-nuclearizing the Korean peninsula or putting enough arms in South Korea and nearby to destroy them.
Perhaps we can bring about human rights, such as freedom of religion; and perhaps we can get China to stop supporting North Korea if nothing else works with the latter.
Alvin Blake
Wenatchee