Thank you for caring for Paul Turping
My brother Paul Turping and I wanted to thank the citizens of Wenatchee for all the kindness and caring he experienced in the 40 plus years he lived there.
Paul just turned 76 and is now living in Richland, close to my family but part of him will always belong to Wenatchee.
Paul worked at the Chieftain, the Red Lion and Leonardo’s. He took pride in his work as a busboy and formed many friendships with fellow employees and customers. Wenatchee was his home and he felt safe there. I can’t name everyone who made Paul feel so welcome but there are a few that stand out.
John and Jay White had their State Farm Insurance office above Paul’s apartment. They and their staff saw Paul almost every day and helped him with so many things. But they went beyond that and had Paul to their homes for many Thanksgivings, making him feel like family. So did Tom and Susan Craig. They would have him over for Christmas and would pick him up for church. Dave Harrison was another person who was especially kind to Paul, bringing him a Wenatchee World every week and taking him to the Laundromat when needed. Nikki Hollingsworth was a recent friend that made Paul feel special.
Wenatchee was a great fit for Paul because of the kindness of many. Wenatchee — give yourself a pat on the back for all you have done and making your city an exceptional place.
Peter Turping
(Paul’s younger brother)
Richland
Enough of Gov. Inslee’s arrogance and poor judgment
An open letter to Governor Inslee:
You may want to rethink your words. By calling protests “insubordination,” your arrogance is showing.
We, the citizens of the state of Washington, are not your subordinates. We are not your servants. As a matter of fact, you are a public servant. It is your job to make the correct decisions for our best interests, not yours.
Please explain why we can be out on the water in our boats, but we cannot fish. How is this related to a quarantine? We can be in a grocery store but not a gun store? We can buy a boat but not a car? You obviously have your priorities skewed, and we have had enough of your arrogance and poor judgment.
Rose Wylde
Wenatchee
Early release of inmates will lead to more crime
I have been impressed how Washington state, so quickly and efficiently, summoned the resources of our National Guard and military to help support food banks, assist with medical needs, and to even build temporary hospitals (which were never used).
What I do not understand is why we cannot seem to come up with a plan or resources needed to keep criminals locked up, and to keep our communities safe.
Is Olympia’s best COVID-19 plan for those who are incarcerated, and may be exposed to the virus, to early- release hundreds, perhaps thousands who are “low level” offenders? What will the consequences be, if and when they re-offend?
These individuals are locked up for a reason. Releasing them early will only create more crime, fear and anxiety within our communities.
This early-release course of action seems like such a slap in the face to all citizens, and especially to those working so tirelessly in law enforcement and in the judicial system to keep our communities safe.
Brice Shipowick
Wenatchee