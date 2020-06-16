Better leadership needed
We should all be outraged that extremists and outside agitators have used the tragic death of George Floyd to initiate protest marches, violent riots and looting, creating havoc in our inner cities.
It was disturbing to hear Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan and Gov. Inslee’s press conferences in response. Their major focus was defending the protestors and addressing their demands. They made no mention about the suffering and losses to business owners from the rioting and looting. No concerns were expressed about police safety or the abuses they incurred.
Both the mayor and governor excused the protesters blatant disregard for social distancing guidelines. While we are not allowed to congregate in a church to worship and our high school seniors are not allowed to have a normal graduation ceremony, Gov. Inslee had no problem defending 7,000 protest marchers walking shoulder to shoulder through the streets of Seattle.
Having lived through the civil rights movement of the ’60s, our country has invested a lot and continues to make progress toward our goals of civil rights, equal rights, diversity and police reform. Our democracy has provided the avenues through which we can work together to accomplish these goals.
Meaningful change is always a work in progress. I can assure you we won’t get there by defunding the police, or allowing extremists, outside agitators and thugs to create havoc in our cities with political leaders condoning it.
Wes Snow
Wenatchee
Maintain respect of country, flag
I am a White Male so I am not even suggesting I know what discrimination a black person has experienced. But I do support the individual freedom of everyone regardless of race or sex and I hope those Minneapolis police officers get the full penalty the law allows.
But having said that, I believe New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees was right to not support the disrespect of our flag and the freedoms it represents. Everyone in our country has the right to peaceful protest, even if it is against our flag. The U.S. Constitution that grants them the right to do so. But do not expect or demand the support and respect of the brave men and women or the loved ones of those that lost their lives protecting your right to that protest or the millions of us that love and respect them.
Just as you have the right to protest, we also have the right to disagree with that protest. There are many ways to protest the discrimination and injustices citizens of color have experienced and most of us would be with you, but not when you disrespect the country and the flag it represents.
Gary Moog
East Wenatchee
