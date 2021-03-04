Guns are normal, but 30-round clips don’t make sense
Kudos to the legislators and the citizens standing up for blind hunters out there.
This seems like the only group benefiting from keeping the 30-round clips for personal use. Homeowners with handguns should be able to disarm or frighten someone with seven or fewer bullets, and an AR (although scary looking) would be hard to pull up in a hallway or tight quarters defending a home.
If you are using a rifle with a scope, it’s really hard to imagine just firing away 30 times without aiming or using so many bullets to down a target. For the blind people and visually impaired though, what a great tool. Just load up and fire away. You will hit something with 30 shots.
What’s the saying? “Even a blind squirrel finds a nut sometimes.
In times like this, it’s great to look out for the ones among us who are disabled. I am sure there are other uses for the large stocks in professional and LEO settings, SWAT teams and military uses. But for a private citizen, isn’t being a licensed gun holder, trained marksperson and the ability to own handguns and rifles with as many bullets enough?
Every person has the right to defend oneself and to own a gun but does that also come with some responsibility to learn and be trained to use those weapons?
No one is ever going to take away the guns from our society, but personal responsibility should be the example everyone sets. Fewer accidents, more training and national gun registration laws would keep the safe safer. If you’re just protecting yourself and hunting, then never worry, it’s just a threat to get more guns sold every four years.
Left or right, guns are a normal for most of us and the safer and more trained we all are, the better off and safer our kids will end up being.
K.C. Mulhall
Wenatchee
Why don’t we just merge everything?
I was reading the article on combining the fire districts in Wenatchee and East Wenatchee and it would only make sense to do some other combining based on the logic being used by the fire staff.
If you believe this logic, then we should also combine the two mayors that run Wenatchee and East Wenatchee and have one super mayor for the valley. We might have to have just one town and decide what to call it.
The two school districts should also be combined so we have one super superintendent and one super school board. Why have two of each when we can have just one? We could also have one high school. Why have two high schools when one is better?
The same could hold true for law enforcement. Why have two police departments in Wenatchee and East Wenatchee when you can have one super police chief for both towns?
The same holds true for how we vote. We could do the same for the justice system. That way, we could build a super justice center to serve the entire valley. We would only need to have one budget and planning staff since we are combining so much.
Could even do the same for county commissioners if you really wanted to stretch the concept of having fewer organizations and individuals making decisions for the people.
Why not just have one organization making all of the decisions like they do in China and Russia. This is such a fantastic concept.
I’m so excited that the fire department is coming up with such great socialist systems to manage and run our fire departments.
William Armes
East Wenatchee
Using a Venn diagram to compare presidents
As a student, then as a teacher, I became familiar with the use of the Venn diagram (the graphic organizer with two overlapping circles) to compare two entities that hold at least one thing in common.
I would like you to imagine that image as you read this. The space where the circles overlap would contain the word “President.” One circle would be for President 45 and one for President Biden.
In our 46th President’s circle, I would include these descriptive words: Experienced leadership (example: his response to all things COVID-related), impartiality (no favoritism for those who voted for him), empathy (televised town hall meeting on 2-17-21 when he reassured a fearful child), truthfulness (allowing us to have uncensored scientific information about the virus and vaccines), humility (relying on experts around him, admitting he does not have all the answers), focus (not being distracted from his priorities by the impeachment trial), wisdom (life-long learning resulting in a grasp of historical truth, present circumstances, and responsibilities for the future), collaboration (with global allies), respect, selflessness, service, attentive listening skills, and active faith.
I could fill his side of the diagram with more attributes, supported by evidence we have seen from President Biden’s first month in the White House. I was impressed when he immediately deployed FEMA’s resources to Texas and refrained from going there himself to avoid creating any distraction from the critical recovery work.
Juxtapose that with Donald Trump’s photo op during his 2018 trip to Puerto Rico, throwing paper towels to hurricane survivors. The President even had to be reminded repeatedly that Puerto Rico was not a foreign country but part of the United States, and that he was their president.
Continuing with the imaginary Venn diagram, in my version the side designated for President 45 would be empty because every adjective that comes to my mind is negative, such as: Bullying, lying, self-absorbed, self-serving, bigoted, arrogant, disrespectful, unteachable, and immoral.
Our 46th president has already proven to me, and to a majority of Americans, that he knows how to lead. President Biden is what leadership looks like.
Linda Reid
East Wenatchee
Distribute COVID-19 vaccines globally: We’re in this together
As the latest COVID-19 variants have shown us, the longer we allow this virus to thrive anywhere, the further risk for mutations and a resurgence of the virus here and abroad.
In addition to the millions of lives lost, this pandemic has put millions of people out of work and countless businesses have been forced to close their doors for good. Safe, effective vaccines are key to ending the pandemic and reopening the global economy, but only if the most vulnerable, everywhere, have access to them.
That’s why Senators Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell and Reps. Kim Schrier and Dan Newhouse should support global efforts to distribute vaccines and invest at least $20 billion in fighting COVID-19 globally, including funding for proven health programs like the Global Fund and CEPI.
The economic cost of not distributing a vaccine everywhere would be enormous. A recent study from the International Chamber of Commerce found the global economy stands to lose as much as $9.2 trillion if governments fail to ensure developing economy access to COVID-19 vaccine.
As long as COVID-19 remains unchecked anywhere, the pandemic remains a threat everywhere. We’re all in this fight together. And Senators Murray and Cantwell and Reps. Schrier and Newhouse can help our economy and country heal faster by supporting more resources for the global response in the next emergency relief bill.
Michelle Shermer
Wenatchee
Disgusted with Republican party
Cowards! That’s what they are! I watched. I listened. There is no doubt in my mind Mr. Trump was guilty!
Therefore, every Republican who voted not to convict were cowards. They made up their minds before the trial was even started. That is not am impartial trial with impartial jurors.
I am absolutely disgusted with the Republican Party. I am disgusted with the Republicans in the senate. To not convict Mr. Trump is unconscionable.
Why won’t they convict him? One word: Republican.
Republican is the only reason they won’t convict him. They can’t convict a Republican because it would be a black eye against the Republican Party. In fact they already have a black eye for supporting Mr. Trump.
The American people will remember. They’ll remember that it was the Republicans that would not convict. The party is in serious trouble. Since I have one vote, it will no longer be used for any Republican candidates for public office — ever again.
I don’t know what has happened to the Republican Party, but they are no longer going to get my support and I hope others will feel the same way. What a shame, what a real shame.
John Snyder
Manson
Thanks to Kiwanis for hygiene and menstruation supplies
I would like to thank the Apple Valley Kiwanis Club for their recent donation of much needed personal hygiene and menstruation supplies for the people staying in our emergency shelter and transitional housing programs.
Specifically, menstruation supplies are always needed, and unfortunately, often overlooked items when donating to shelters.
This gift will definitely help us serve the people in our care. Thank you again to the Apple Valley Kiwanis for recognizing this need and making this very appreciated donation.
Wendy Dalpez, Board Chair
YWCA NCW
Wonder if that’s true?: Fact-check it
As we nurse the lingering hangover looking at the empty jug labeled “Stolen Election,” we might wonder how we can prevent a relapse.
If the world of CNN and MSNBC pulled us too far left, or Fox and Newsmax pulled us too far right, who are we to trust? Obviously, political spin culminating in lethal lies, is here to stay, particularly with the advent of social media.
May I suggest one remedy is to fact-check. If something sensationally sweeping the nation feels a bit off, like the recent flap over the failure of windmills causing the chaos in Texas, there are a host of fact-check sites available like: MediaMatters.org, TruthOrFact.com, Hoax-Slayer.net, Snopes.com, Factcheck.org, and PolitiFact.com.
Contrary to Fox News, wind comprises only 10 % of the Texas electric grid, and millions of windmills globally operate trouble-free in even colder climes.
No wonder Fox and others are being sued for libel and social media platforms are pushing back. Free speech is not absolute. It doesn’t grant the right to egregiously incite physical or financial harm with willful falsehoods.
The Trump era has sadly reiterated how tens of millions can be so easily duped because they’re unwilling to venture out of their corners and out of the echo chamber to take a breath of fresh air. When we look solely for what reinforces our long-held beliefs, we only invite more hangovers.
Mark Lindstrom
East Wenatchee
Congratulations to award winners
I had the honor to witness the Confluence Health/Wenatchee World virtual awards event on Feb. 11 recognizing five people in the community who have made a difference in this unprecedented pandemic past year.
The pandemic is not yet over and my instincts tell me the awardees would be first to say they are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to whom has made positive impacts during a sojourn of trials which has yet to end.
All of this has come at the expense of many who have suffered huge personal tragedy and financial loss, but it seems to me this community is remarkable in its resilience and willingness to stand together and perpetuate a strength that comes from working for common good.
Those who get little recognition are healthcare workers, every person who works in every capacity to maintain the facilities that provide a place to receive exceptional health care, the first responders who respond to and transport those who are in need, law enforcement and fire personnel, delivery and postal workers, volunteers, community organizers and organizations that provide shelter, food and continuity to a vulnerable population that many have never dreamed they would be amongst, those who record and report what is happening, grocery and essential workers ... and neighbors, who care and step in when something is amiss.
It all takes leadership and someone to step up to the plate to provide it.
It takes someone who knows the value of providing a landing strip not only for self, but also for those desperately running out of fuel and at the precipice of no return. It takes definition and belief in possibilities and willingness to do the hard work and planning required to turn hope into reality. The five recipients of these awards — Thom Nees, Alma Chacón, Dr. Mabel Bodell, Blair McHaney and Dr. Malcolm Butler — have shown leadership takes innovation, creativeness, discipline, knowledge, understanding, curiosity, commitment and caring.
With all of the above as a blueprint, Confluence Health and The Wenatchee World deserve the accolades they have bestowed upon others.
Jacki Thomas
Wenatchee
Time to reopen Wenatchee schools
Dr. Gordon has made it clear that Wenatchee School District intends to “stay the course with hybrid instruction” this school year. On Feb. 2 he presented a lengthy Powerpoint to the school board underscoring the impossibility of returning students full-time.
I wish he had given that presentation to the handful of Washington superintendents and the thousands of districts across the nation who currently offer full-time school. Somehow, I doubt it would convince them to the same degree it convinced our school board.
When asked how other large districts in Washington have more fully opened, Gordon blatantly misrepresented those school systems. Dr. Gordon, this “good as it gets” doesn’t look like using best practices from districts that already did the heavy lifting. It looks more like our leader doesn’t believe there’s a way.
Education is a highly collaborative field. We beg, borrow and steal best practices. We help one another — not undermine each other. And we don’t lie to the school board about our neighbors to make our plans look more responsible.
Our district is holding out the “intention” of full-time instruction this fall. If that plan depends on state physical distancing guidance relaxing, it’s time to pick up the phone. You know who to call — because we need a real plan.
We all remember what happened to last summer’s intentions.
Natalie Mahler
Wenatchee
GOP is a dangerous organization
I feel like a coal-mine canary slipping into unconsciousness with no one noticing.
I had no idea my letters over the last three years would be so prophetic so quickly. In 2017 when I described the GOP as the most dangerous organization in human history, it was because of their active sabotage of addressing the civilization-ending effects of climate change, not their active treason against democracy.
Last year when I described the nation-toppling irrationality of the GOP that has contributed to over 400,000 American deaths, I had no idea that irrationality would lead to an actual attempted coup on Jan 6.
And finally in describing the obvious GOP plans to overturn the presidential election last year, I had no idea it would lead to thousands of GOP supporters storming the Capitol with the intent of overturning the election results and for some of the participants, murdering members of Congress.
But what has revolted me even more has been the response of the GOP leadership to the attempted coup.
Instead of waking up to the treasonous organization they had become, they have doubled down on the attempt to subvert democracy. Just hours after the attempted coup, 66% of the GOP House members voted to reject electoral college votes from a state that their candidate didn’t win.
They voted to overthrow democracy. There was zero evidence of any voting fraud that affected the outcome. The GOP has become the biggest threat to democracy in the history of this country.
At one of my first jobs in the 1970s, I was required to sign an oath that I had never been a member of the communist party.
Today, the GOP is a far bigger threat than the communist party ever was to the U.S.
Pierre Dawson
Cashmere
Chelan County Community Development is getting repaired
Many well-respected people from the business community have expressed an opinion that the Chelan County Community Development Department (CCCDD) is “broken.”
Their complaints are well accounted for and valid. Add to that, there is frustration in the residential community with inconsistent application of both code enforcement, and the comprehensive plan. Tony Buhr’s Dec. 29 article offers a good account of the landscape Jim Brown walked into.
None of that was his fault, nor should he be held accountable for it. He has been drinking from a fire hose since he got here, with no way of turning the volume down. Jim has made key personnel moves and instituted many changes in a short period of time.
Reasonable patience from the community will be required. The County commissioners and the CCCDD need to make difficult, well-informed decisions as soon as possible to meet the needs of the community and not “kick the can down the road.”
If we hear that one more time we’ll scream, right?
Chelan County needs to prepare continuously for a crescendo of growth and demands from the community.
Now is the time to get behind our leadership and support Jim Brown and his staff. I am optimistic that the repairs are already underway.
Pat Thirlby
Leavenworth
‘Thank you, Entiat, for your lovely trail and kind citizens’
Last Friday morning after a long dog walk on the Entiat Park trail — a first-time visit — I realized my cell phone was missing from my coat pocket.
My spouse and I drove home hoping to discover the phone left behind on the kitchen counter. It wasn’t there — or anywhere. So, we drove back upriver to scour our whole route for it, with no luck.
Two nice things happened.
While I was searching, a concerned passerby suggested, “Check Entiat’s Facebook page: If anyone finds it, it’ll be posted.” The social-media-phobe in me was skeptical, but that evening we tried the site anyway.
The second nice thing?
Yes! A resident, Thalia, had indeed found my phone and immediately posted her discovery. We drove up to retrieve my cell phone the next morning, and since we were there, we happily enjoyed the beautiful riverfront walk a third time.
That’s more direct interaction with the town than I’ve had in decades! Thank you, Entiat, for your lovely trail and kind citizens.
Susan Lagsdin
East Wenatchee