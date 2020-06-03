Pandemic: We’re not all in the same boat
I read something yesterday that brought a new insight to me during this COVID-19 pandemic:
“Right now, we’re all in the same Storm, but not in the same Boat.”
So, I’m thinking that if you have a boat big enough for yourself and your family and it has a nice big motor, then please, remember that the majority of the people experiencing this same frightening storm have smaller boats, rowboats, canoes and rafts. And remember too, that there are also people who are doing the best they can to manage this deadly storm, while knee-deep in homemade hip boots and waders.
So as you’re about to pull away from your dock, back into the world of “Opening Up America!” during these coming days, remember the terrible damage that the wake from your plowing through these infective COVID-19 waters can bring to other people.
Please, move slowly and respectfully of those trying to stay safe without having your big motorboat.
And consider too, that if they get splashed or capsized from your wake now, you might have to re-dock your boat.
Claudia Elliott
Leavenworth
The right next step: Vote them out
I was recently reminded as I approached the check-out clerk at our local box store business that I needed to take a step back from the customer ahead of me.
I had not appropriately distanced myself from this other customer and the diligent box store employee quickly stepped in to ensure that I posed no immediate threat to the other customer’s overall health and safety. “Take a step back, sir,” he said. So, I quickly obliged.
Thankfully, this other customer was not struck by a vehicle as I watched him exit the store. I saw no business employees outside the building directing or instructing customers on either safe customer building exit procedures (look both ways before you step onto the parking lot) nor safe driving procedures (look back, sir when you put your vehicle in reverse).
We can only expect that soon management (and the state Department of Labor and Industries) will recognize that these are risks to the health and safety of the public and implement new safe building exit and customer driving policies.
Most certainly we have no independent ability to think or act responsibly.
Are you pleased that you have not been able to attend church or celebrate a friend or family member’s marriage, birth of a child or birthday because of this need for social distancing? Have you enjoyed having your business shut down or your time spent applying for unemployment benefits?
And how about you 2020 graduates who looked forward to commencement and the celebration. Those were sure great memories, right?
The time is now to step forward and one such act is to vote. Exercising this privilege is still “safe” and “socially acceptable.” There is no time like the present to hold those in elected office, particularly Olympia, accountable for their actions (and perhaps, could we say, abuses of power).
Without this step forward, the next step back we are required to take may be off the cliff. Let’s not reach the point of no return — let’s step out and step forward.
Lonny D. Bauscher
Wenatchee
The tone of opinion pieces is important
After reading Stan Quast’s guest editorial (COVID-19 | Take responsibility for how this turns out, May 27), a few unsettling thoughts came to mind.
First, the politics of personal attack is still alive. Second, frothy emotional appeal stoked with fear is still popular.
Also, as an aside, the use of unsubstantiated statements can be implemented when trying to make a point, or, in the case of Mr. Quast, several points, reaching from a small clinic in East Wenatchee all the way to the White House. Those are long dots to connect in one letter, but nevertheless, it seems we were asked to try.
This letter is not to express my opinions, or to analyze anyone else’s opinion about the virus. It’s not about the statistics or projections. It’s not about the social, economic and medical impacts and realities of COVID 19. It’s difficult to truly know what those realities are, or will be.
This letter is about style. That’s all ... style. It’s about how one feels after reading something. The style in which an article or letter is written always plays a big part in how I feel after I read it.
I can even feel good, and perhaps a little more knowledgeable or enlightened after reading something I disagree with if I like the style.
However, if I’m offended or feel sad for someone being attacked and disrespected by what’s written, the result is just the opposite, and the message is lost.
John Craven
Entiat
Coronavirus: Time to trust local leaders
Up until now, I’ve agreed with Gov. Inslee being cautious about opening up our state too quickly.
Now, it might be time to turn the reins over to the counties still waiting for the go ahead to fully open up for business. The local health districts, trusted medical leaders and those responsible for the cities/counties should be given the opportunity to work together on the best way to safely get our economy moving forward. This time of year, Chelan and Douglas counties get an influx of vital out-of-area seasonal workers and some have tested positive for COVID19, but it seems there should be a way to isolate it and keep track of its progress while also deciding how best to keep our citizens and health care workers safe.
While lives are more important than money, we currently have businesses and individual households barely holding on and are in desperate need of help ASAP. Our Chelan-Douglas counties representatives need to be given the right to make the important decisions affecting our area businesses and how to re-open them safely.
What we don’t need right now while trying to get our businesses re-opened is someone like Eyman coming here to push their personal agenda under the guise of being a cheerleader for a local business opening up against Inslee’s orders.
Right now, Eyman will show up anywhere he has a chance to take a swipe at Inslee while getting his face in the paper. He’s never seen wearing a mask and is usually protesting along side others not wearing masks.
He obviously doesn’t care about his health or that of others around him. Right now, we don’t need someone like him visiting our area who doesn’t intend to respect our local citizens by wearing a mask and doesn’t think about how their actions could be jeopardizing our economy because they infected someone while here.
Instead of coming here just to get his name in the paper, maybe he should stay on his side of the mountains and figure out how to pay the state the money he owes. We can supply local cheerleaders if needed.
Teresa Jahnke
Malaga