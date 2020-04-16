Mission Ridge should be allowed some expansion
I’m responding to the April 11 guest opinion article about the Mission Ridge expansion proposal written by Andy Dappen and others. I disagree with their view that none of the proposed expansion should be allowed. I have skied Mission Ridge since 1975 and love the place.
For self-interest and for community reasons I want to see Mission Ridge stay economically viable, so I support and encourage an expansion. But I don’t want to see Mission Ridge turned into a Schweitzer Mountain. Supposedly, a primary reason why Harbor Resorts sold Mission Ridge and left town was the inability to do an expansion.
The current owner, Larry Scrivanich, ramped up improvements including expanded snowmaking, the addition of the Liberator quad and soon, replacement of that quad with a better one. These types of improvements are expensive and the current operation has limited ability to generate the necessary profits to finance them.
The proposed expansion includes the development of more beginner terrain and additional parking. Mission Ridge has great intermediate and expert terrain. However, beginner terrain is limited so it can be a challenging place for new skiers. The existing parking lots often overflow on busy weekends, holidays and powder days. More beginner terrain and parking are genuine needs.
It’s logical that some level of housing should be permitted to provide the incentive and financing necessary to support the other expansion attributes. I believe the amount of lodging in the expansion proposal is excessive. The 621 condo units, 275 single family homes and 110,000 square feet of commercial space would have a significant environmental and aesthetic effect on the area. The scope of these should be scaled back, but not eliminated.
Some employee housing makes sense. During the ski season work at the hill is 24/7 and it’s some distance back and forth to town. Having some employee housing on the hill should help with recruiting and retaining employees.
An on-site lodge also makes sense. The 57-room lodge proposed does not seem unrea sonable and should not disadvantage hotels in the valley. Mission Ridge generates significant hotel and restaurant business in our communities.
Dick Erickson
Wenatchee
Don’t abandon your pets: Call the Humane Society
Please do not abandon your loyal and loving pets. Too often pets are taken to rural areas, often near homes there, and abandoned. Thoughtless certainly. Cruel, without doubt. These abandoned pets are confused, soon lonely, without shelter, food, or water, and may well be literally torn apart and eaten by the coyotes which abound in rural areas.
If you are moving, or experiencing hard times, or can no longer afford to keep your loving and loyal “little friends” please do not abandon them to the terror and pain of abandonment. Please call the Humane Society which will help you with your pets, humanely. Your pets love you, don’t return that love with cruelty. Thank you.
Stephen J. Robinson
Cashmere