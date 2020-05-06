Short-term rental ‘remedies’ will lose in court
I’m writing in response to the op-ed of April 15 regarding short-term rentals. If the County commissioners and taxpayers of Chelan County want to waste their money defending losing legal battles, continue on the course the author and her cohort recommends.
Because there’s little doubt that should these suggested “remedies” be implemented, they will lose in court. That’s money that could be used to far more valuable uses than enriching lawyers. And if they should somehow win, the county and taxpayers lose too, because short-term rentals bring in cold, hard cash to this county every day, in the form of collected taxes on lodging, taxes on all the food the people eat, all the services and products they buy, all the groceries they purchase, the entertainment they consume, and let’s not forget the incomes and wages earned by the people that clean, maintain, take the reservations, manage the houses, clean the hot tubs, do the lawn care, on and on.
There is one group that will benefit, though, and that is the privileged group of people that are advocating this. Nice for them that they can come over from Seattle and buy or build their dream home in Leavenworth, Chelan, or Lake Wenatchee! Do they care about lost tax revenue, lost wages? Nah, they’re retired! I’ve got mine!
In America we reward great ideas by buying them, using them. The reason short-term rentals have grown so much is because it is a great way for a family to get together and connect. You can’t do that in a bunch of hotel rooms. Getting your extended family together in one house for the weekend is fabulous. Or getting away with your partner in a private cabin on a river is far more peaceful and memorable than a hotel room with people all around you.
Let people do what they want with their property, as long as they are good neighbors and following codes. Let’s not rob ourselves of the revenue and income by restricting and eliminating positive family get-togethers by giving in to self-serving interests!
Dana Holgate
Leavenworth
Cruising the Ave in a cat mask
Last night, I did something illegal. And it was one of the most refreshing things I’ve done in a long time!
I read online about people cruising through downtown on Saturday night — as used to be the tradition during the Apple Blossom Festival before cruising was prohibited.
So, it was Saturday night, and it’s not like we had anything else going on! I decided to get my parents out of the house and go. My mom was hesitant, saying “but cruising is illegal.” But I thought it would be fun to ride in the bed of my dad’s truck… and while back there, why not wear my cat mask too?
Something I’ve noticed when wearing my cat mask is that it sparks a reaction. Some find it creepy but the majority smile and laugh in response. And when I wave, they almost always smile and wave back!
Using materials on hand, I quickly put together a basic poster that said, “Stay Pawsitive!”
We weren’t participating in this cruising event to make a political statement or defy the governor’s “stay at home” orders, as seemed to be the goal of some other cruisers.
As we cruised through Wenatchee, I saw families along the roadside. After almost two months in quarantine, people were craving a distraction, a change of scenery and interaction.
For one night, the “cruising prohibited” rules were ignored. Police were present, but just observing. I waved at an officer and he smiled and waved back. How can you not wave back at a giant cat?
For a short time, I forgot about the unsettling pandemic crisis... it was just moments of community and connection with other humans, sharing smiles and waves. I heard children scream out in delight, “Mom! Look at that giant kitty!”
Today, I’ve seen Facebook posts with my picture, strangers thanking me for lifting their spirits. It felt good to share some “pawsitivity.”
I’ll never forget this refreshing night out “Cruising the Ave” in Wenatchee. Even as the rain started and the cool breeze grew colder, my heart was warm and my spirits were lifted.
Amy Scovill
Wenatchee
Why is Inslee highlighting one pandemic report over others?
Several weeks ago, I saw a news interview with HUD Secretary and former neurosurgeon Dr. Ben Carson.
Asked whether he was afraid of the expansion of Corona virus, Carson said, “No, but I’m afraid it will become political.” Most of us know what the doctor was referring to: Leveraging the virus to stifle economic recovery and demand more federal funding.
Like most folks, I’m not a medical expert, so I just try to stay informed and objective. The April 29th edition of The Wenatchee World reported that Governor Inslee is extending the “stay-at-home” order to the end of May. His justification comes from an “independent” research center at the University of Washington.
Although I am fully prepared to abide by recovery mandates to help fight the COVID virus, I can’t help question why certain pandemic reports are highlighted while others are often neglected.
For example, former neuroradiology chief at Stanford University Medical Center, Dr. Scott Atlas, reports “five key facts” that are not being covered:
1. COVID related deaths were between 0.1 to 0.2 percent; right in line with seasonal flu.
2. Dr. Leora Horwitz of NYU Medical Center noted that age is by far the strongest risk factor for hospitalization. New York hospital admissions for COVID-19 (as of April 24) was 0.01 percent for those under 18, 0.1 percent for 18-24, and 1.7 percent for 65-74. Dr. Atlas added that the “vast majority” of healthy people do not need significant medical care if they catch this infection.
3. The quarantines have prevented us from “achieving herd immunity.” This, Dr. Atlas points out, is simply prolonging the problem. Studies have shown that 30 percent of those tested developed antibodies.
4. “People are dying because other medical care is not getting done due to (COVID-19) hypothetical projections.” These projections have largely been the results of failed computer models.
5. Dr. Atlas states that we now have enough information to “strictly protect the known vulnerable, self-isolate the mildly sick and open most workplaces and small businesses with some prudent large-group precautions.”
John Alexander
Wenatchee