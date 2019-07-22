Respect those who may disagree with you
Dear Wayne and Joyce Wright,
I am responding to your differing “personal experience” from another Safety Valve writer concerning an alleged incident where yelling occurred at Planned Parenthood (Safety Valve, July 18).
How two times a year standing vigil gives you a clear and full picture is beyond me. Nonetheless, I want to make it perfectly clear that I respect your rights to an opinion, personal beliefs and choices. I only wish you, and others who participate in these vigils at Planned Parenthood, respected those same rights of people who have differing opinions. So I have to draw a conclusion that you believe you are right and others are wrong.
I believe the earlier writer was objecting to a patient being berated for visiting Planned Parenthood. How does anyone know why that person is visiting. You just assume an abortion? You have NO right in this regard. You have NO right to confront anyone! So much for peaceful and prayerful! You quote Abby Johnson as stating Planned Parenthood clinics... “often have abortion quotas that must be met!” I dare any of you to prove that. It is a flat out lie!!
You say ... “women deserve better than abortion.” Women deserve a lot of things: not to be raped or physically abused...equal pay...the list is long. I say a woman’s reproductive rights are none of your business! I say what women need is the right to seek out medical services wherever they choose without interference or personal attacks. What women need is the absolute right to privacy. What women need is the RIGHT TO CHOOSE what is best for them!
I suppose the next thing you will be after is the right to contraceptives! Oh wait, I think that is already on someone’s agenda. What’s next? The right to vote?
This is America where we all have the right to choose the life we wish to live, to make choices and to speak out about things we believe strongly about. We aren’t always going to agree.
So please feel free to peacefully and prayerfully continue your vigil. But respect those who may disagree with you.
Debbie Yonaka
East Wenatchee
Abortion robs us of dreams unknown
I recently saw the film “Yesterday.” Interesting premise: Following a global power outage, to everyone on the planet except the protagonist, the Beatles never existed. The entire Lennon-McCartney repertoire gone, except in the memory of one struggling musician. Fun movie, good message, well done. Afterwards, I reflected on every individual’s impact, intertwined with so many others, upon the entire world.
Envision our nation if Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln or Martin Luther King, Jr. had never existed. Imagine scientific advancements without the likes of Newton or Einstein, or global values without the contributions of Gandhi, John Paul II, or Mother Teresa. Picture the state of world health if Madame Curie or Louis Pasteur had never lived. How would our nation function without the innovations of Thomas Edison, Henry Ford or Bill Gates? What richness of culture would be missing had there been no Shakespeare, Mozart, Jackie Robinson, Michael Jackson, Elvis Presley or Walt Disney? What about the countless others inextricably woven into the tapestry of our culture? The inventors of Velcro and sticky notes? How about the myriad of those unsung and not famous, whose influence has shaped our individual lives — teachers, parents, grandparents?
Ponder further. Sixty million people have been aborted in the United States since 1973. Have you considered that among them might have been the one who was to discover a cure for cancer or diabetes or Alzheimer’s? A philosopher who would influence culture in a positive and profound way? Scientists who would develop safe and viable energy sources beneficial to humanity, industry and the planet? A political personality who might unify our country? Global leaders who might truly guide us to world peace?
Instead, our nation commits abortion, a permanent, irrevocable, short-sighted, and devastating crime against humanity. We quash the future of 2,000 people daily, fearing how their future might affect our own. We will never know the dreams these lost people would have dreamed, and the gifts they were to give our world. What an appalling tragedy for society.
Jeannette O’Donnell
Wenatchee
Mixing dogs and a skate park
I’m certain it is too late to change, but I’d like to say that I think it would have been safer and smarter and generally better for all if Hale Dog Park and the being-constructed skate park had been separated by the parking lot.
Now those using the dog park, and especially skittish or timid dogs and their people are going to have to walk past a possibly (for many dogs) scary or enticing skate park to enjoy exercise and a dog social outing.
Walkers are also much farther away to get to the walking area (possibly on purpose)?
I fully enjoy taking my dog to Hale Park and go usually go at least once a day, but I fear now walking past flying skateboards and competitive youngsters is going to limit my trips and increase my concern about my safety and even more, my dog’s comfort.
Maybe the skate park will have a fence around it too? One can only hope.
Meanwhile, the planners, (in my humble opinion) got it backward. It was such an enjoyable walk, I sincerely hope it stays that that way.
Sharon Muir
Wenatchee
Thanks to donors to Waterville Days
The Waterville Main Street Association would like to thank the following donors to the 2019 Water-ville Days which was held July 12 and 13 at Pioneer Park. Because of their generosity, we were able to offer an enjoyable community event for both our local residents and numerous visitors.
Our sincere thank you’s go to: Riverway Family Dental, Walt and Marilyn Gearhart, Royal DeVaney, High Line Grain Growers, Inc., Jones & Jones-Betts (Waterville Funeral Home), Don and Cindy Sangster, Kevin and Ann Whitehall, Lois Hinderer, Snapdragon LLC, and Tina Poole Insurance.
We also want to thank the numerous volunteers who made Waterville Days possible. Like they say, “It takes a village!”
With much appreciation,
Lisa Davies
Waterville Days Coordinator
Waterville