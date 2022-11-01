Wenatchee Central Lions: We serve
The Wenatchee Central Lions Club is an active service club in the Wenatchee Valley with the motto "We Serve!"
You may have seen us recognizing students for excellence at a school assembly or maybe you know us from hosting your child to a lunch with Santa. We are typically working in the background of community events like directing the Washington State Apple Blossom Royalty Selection Pageant, keeping our stretch of the highway clean, or stringing Christmas lights on the train by the bridge. There is more information on our website wenatcheecentrallions.org, but here are five things that would be good to know about Wenatchee Central Lions.
1. Flag Program: Members place American Flags at homes and businesses around the community five times a year during patriotic holidays. You can subscribe to this service and all proceeds are used for charitable projects in your community. More information and sign-up forms are on our website. Bonus: Subscribe for 2023 by Nov. 7 and get a flag placed for Veterans Day 2022 free.
2. Hearing Aid and Eyeglass Assistance: Lions were challenged by Helen Keller to be "knights of the blind." We provide assistance to those in need of hearing aids and eyeglasses. More information can be found on our website under services.
3. White Cane Production: Starting in 2016, all the white canes used for Lions Clubs around the nation to raise awareness of sight conservation are produced right here in Wenatchee by our members. We have distributed over 425,000 three-inch white plastic canes.
4. Donate time and money back to the community: During the last year, Wenatchee Central Lions donated over $75,000 to our community and gave our members over 25 projects to serve on.
5. We are always welcoming new members. Have you been thinking about finding a way to give back to this wonderful community? Join us! We meet weekly for lunch on the second and fourth Fridays at the Wenatchee Convention Center at noon. Come check us out, we will buy your first lunch.
Jim Ottosen
East Wenatchee
Vote for Aaron Viebrock
Public Power in Washington state is a tightknit group of utility leaders and professionals. We work together for our neighbors, families, businesses and shared goals to provide safe, reliable, affordable utility services.
It's an unusual move for a GM of a PUD to write a letter of support for another PUD's commissioner, but I want to express to the ratepayers of Douglas County PUD how great it has been to work alongside Commissioner Aaron Viebrock.
I attended several meetings with Aaron over the years, lobbying our state legislators and federal delegation on serious issues that impact our collective abilities to provide our communities with essential utility services. Aaron’s background, experience, and roots as a generational farmer from an eastside county is vastly different than my experience and upbringing on the Olympic peninsula. I really enjoy that our different backgrounds allow us to bring different perspectives to issues that face public power and public utilities and that we can coalesce around these with a united voice when we advocate for our customers. Aaron is smart and articulate and has represented Douglas County PUD very well. He is well respected by other utility professionals, building strong relationships in the industry due to his kind professionalism.
Douglas County PUD customers are also the envy of the state! You enjoy some of the lowest power rates in the country, thanks to your generation and prudent financial stewardship. Douglas County is nearly completely built out with broadband! Your PUD is active in projects that benefit the community, like the trail connection project between Memorial and Ives Landing Parks. In addition to your dam operations, you have a utility that invests in the future of renewable energy with the hydrogen conversion plant. The successes that Douglas County PUD is experiencing are due to the vision, hard work and dedication of the employees and the leadership of your utility district. That expectation of excellence starts with your governing board. I hope you’ll agree and retain Aaron Viebrock as PUD commissioner. I look forward to continuing to work with all the great folks at Douglas County PUD!
Kristin Masteller
Matlock
Murray has been in office too long, vote for Smiley
It is time for a change in the “other” Washington and we need to consider what is tremendously important to us, and to consider our real future. Let us make this long-needed change and move Tiffany Smiley over the finish line and vote for her on Nov. 8. Patty Murray has held office for 30-plus years and in my opinion that is too long, and I question her effectiveness and her loyalty to the citizens of this state.
I just read an article that Patty Murray has passed only nine bills during her time in office. Only nine, wow, not highly effective. She was recently called out by the Washington Post and given four Pinocchios for the false narrative that Republicans will cut Medicare. This has been proven false time and time again, but every election cycle she dusts it off and uses it to scare the elderly.
Washington state deserves better and has suffered under the Democrats for far too long. Our gas prices are among the highest in the country even with a refinery located here. The cost-of-living issue is real and affects everyone. Who hasn’t looked at their retirement statement lately and cried? I do not want to have an electric vehicle forced on me and I certainly do not want to follow California for anything. Change can start now!
Ann Dean
Leavenworth
Ambrose opinion full of logical fallacies
Jay Ambrose's recent opinion piece “Watch out for a hurricane of climate change extremists” left me unable to decide whether to laugh, cry or just pull my hair, so I did all three.
His piece is so full of logical fallacies and projection that I have concluded that he is upset that he is no longer living in a time where he can just endlessly deny that climate change is happening. Instead he realizes that he has to make an attempt to deal with the subject but he is in over his head.
His approach is to make an endless stream of outrageous claims (renewables will lead to the demise of industrialism, a 20-foot sea level rise will lead to the death of everyone) while accusing environmentalists of being the ones making outrageous claims. He begrudgingly agrees that climate change is a threat that requires a global effort to address but at the same time he wants to throw as much mud around as he can to allow climate change deniers to feel good about their positions. His piece lacks all the attributes he claims we now need, realism, caution and the termination of panic. He is caught unprepared by the rising seas of increasing evidence and his ship has crashed upon reefs of endless logical fallacies and all he knows to do is to blame others for his predicament.
His piece is useful to the fossil fuel billionaires so that they can prolong their money pipeline for as long as they can, but it has no redeeming social value for everyone else that depends on a livable planet. What was the Wenatchee World hoping to achieve by publishing it?
Pierre Dawson
Cashmere
Supreme court nominees undermine public respect
I recently wrote a letter to Chief Justice John Roberts commenting on his several times repeated remark, "A difference of opinion shouldn't undercut respect for the Court."
I wrote because I believe that he misunderstands the situation.
The legitimacy of the Court is being undermined by its own justices and practices, particularly where nominees are interviewed and emphasize their respect for precedent, tradition, and the law, and who then proceed as immediately as possible, to reverse long-standing decisions to the great damage of those who listened to their testimony and believed it.
In this day and age, social media watch the justices say one thing to be confirmed and then do another from the bench. Many of us had parents who taught us not to lie. Having liars on the Court undermines its standing: how can the people respect justices and obey the law, when they have heard and seen the justices lie on these very matters? The Court is undermining itself by the immoral action of its members, not because of disagreement.
Until the justices, and their staffs and families, recognize that they are watched, and comport themselves in a manner befitting those charged with truth-telling and with upholding our rights and laws, the Court will suffer from self-inflicted illegitimacy.
I understand the seriousness of this situation, but in this case, the patients must cure themselves.
Sincerely,
Nancy M. Miller
Leavenworth
