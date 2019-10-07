Wenatchee School Board election
Support for candidate Meliesa Tigard
I support Meliesa Tigard for Wenatchee School Board.
We came to Meliesa for help with my son’s grades. He was lacking understanding and confidence. Meliesa brought things to the table that others didn’t. She has provided more than just the standard tutoring.
She digs deep and provides the “why’s” behind the learning. She makes learning easy and helps things to click. My son’s confidence and grades have improved, and he enjoys learning from Meliesa and the reliable team she has built.
Meliesa’s deep knowledge of education and service to the kids in our community make her a perfect fit for our school board.
Christine Potter
Monitor
We tend to focus greatly on national politics while ignoring the importance of having functional local offices like Wenatchee School Board.
This November, we must not take the opportunity to elect a caring and qualified woman for granted. Meliesa Tigard has worked to improve educational opportunities for students in Wenatchee for over two decades.
She knows the challenges students face in our schools and wants to address them. She sees value in providing all of our neighbors, no matter their income, assistance navigating our schools and the resources to get them on track to graduate. Therefore, she will work for all families and teachers, no matter their need.
An efficient school board matters. Vote Tigard for Wenatchee schools.
Sydney Johnson
Wenatchee