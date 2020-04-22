Earth Day at 50: We can be better stewards
April 22 is the 50th anniversary of Earth Day. It comes at a perfect time when we are experiencing blossoming flowers and trees, singing birds and new born animals; all the things in Creation that God called, “good.”
Creation is even more important now during our “shelter in place” as many mental health advisers encourage people to get out and experience nature (proper social distancing, of course) as an antidote to anxiety and boredom.
The importance of Earth Day is to recognize the importance of everything on this planet and consider whether we are being good stewards. Unfortunately, I would have to say, no!
By continuing to release greenhouse gases into the atmosphere, humans are not only causing air pollution but are also big contributors to global warming which is causing the climate crisis.
We are polluting the oceans and killing many of the creatures that live in or near them.
We are cutting down the very forests that can mitigate our CO2 by changing it back to oxygen.
We are allowing humans to encroach on wilderness lands that should be left to wildlife.
Earth Day is a time to consider how big our carbon footprint currently is and possible ways we can reduce it.
Pope Francis discusses it as, “ecological conversion.” He defines ecological conversion as occurring when “the effects of [our] encounter with Jesus Christ become evident in [our] relationship with the world around [us]…We come to realize that a healthy relationship with creation is one dimension of overall personal conversion, which entails the recognition of our errors, sins, faults, and failures, and leads to heartfelt repentance and desire to change.”
Through my “Wenatchee Interfaith Group” I have come to see that a connection to creation is not just a Christian ideal; it is a very significant and powerful part of many religions’ and individual’s belief systems.
So, on Earth Day, and all year round; consider what you can do for Creation. It’s a wonderful time to grow a garden!
Sue Kane
East Wenatchee
Rutherford got it right on social distancing
I’m writing in response to the individual who had the audacity to criticize Dr. Peter Rutherford’s column on the need for social distancing during this pandemic.
Dr. Rutherford is an excellent example of all our health care workers who are tirelessly caring for those sickened by this virus. He and others like him, are only interested in keeping us safe and well. To think he is trying to use his position to control our behavior is ludicrous.
Everyone needs to remember that the need for distancing is not only for your safety, but for the safety of all, especially for the more vulnerable among us.
For those of you who feel you’re rights are being infringed upon, and not willing to abide by this, then I believe you are being very selfish. Do you need being reminded that those around you are losing their rights by possibly being exposed by someone who is being careless, or just doesn’t care as long as they can go on with their own life as they wish?
Remember, freedom and one’s rights is a two-way street. I’m certain that Dr. Rutherford did not take offense to your condemnation, but I along with multiple others sure did. It is not helpful to have such criticism being targeted toward our health care workers during this crazy upside down time.
Please abide by their guidelines. I want to thank Dr. Rutherford for his concern by putting his words out there for all of us to see.
Sandy Danke
Manson
Thanks to those who keep us fed
Thank you to all the doctors, nurses, first responders, health care staff, grocery staff and truck drivers.
But let’s not forget the people who are working overtime and physically demanding jobs in fruit warehouses and other food processing plants and agricultural jobs, who are also dealing with child care issues and or being at risk themselves or having family members who are at risk.
They are all doing this to keep us fed.
So, thank you.
Shelly Curtis
Wenatchee
State wildlife officials are too focused on cash flow
State wildlife mismanagement managers approve more liberal cougar hunting rules.
Despite modern wildlife management practices, our wildlife commission continues to focus on predator overharvest and cash flow from license sales.
Charles McKay
Wenatchee