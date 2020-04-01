COVID-19: Protecting the vulnerable
The article and the photos on the front page of the Wenatchee World brought me to tears as I read it. It made me feel so proud of the Wenatchee and Eastmont school districts for their focus and efforts to continue to provide meals for out school children during this most difficult time for our country.
The importance of these meals are immeasurable. Years ago I heard a politician say that there are no hungry children in America. I am 65 years old and I can tell you that I was a hungry child. To this day it doesn’t make one feel good.
Again, wonderful job to these school districts and their staff and all the other districts that are doing so. This is what makes America great!
Iona Voss
Rock Island
Don’t let government restrict our rights
I am as uncomfortable as the next person with the illness that is sweeping our country. However, I am far more concerned about our government using it as an excuse to restrict our constitutional rights.
There are politicians who have demonstrated they would like to restrict or do away with certain provisions in our Bill of Rights. Our nation will survive the corona-virus, but once our rights are restricted in the name of public safety, we will never get them back except by use of force.
Let us not forget the Patriot Act or the NSA warrantless spying scandal.
Our founding fathers were experts in living under tyranny and crafted our Bill of Rights so American citizens would never have to suffer under that same yoke again.
Two famous Americans put it very succinctly. “Those who give up essential Liberty to purchase a little temporary safety, deserve neither Liberty or Safety” (Benjamin Franklin), and the famous “Give me liberty or give me death” (Patrick Henry). Those are very strong words, and we should respect and give serious consideration to their real life experiences.
I did some research into the number of American men and women who died defending our freedom.
One PBS online piece reported that 1,202,249 servicemen have died since the Revolutionary War. These are just raw numbers that I pulled out of the article, but one can massage them all they want, and its still an epic loss.
In the military and as a law enforcement officer, I’ve worked in government over half my life, but I still view it with a very cautious and skeptical eye.
As I said before, I feel confident we will survive this, but it would be a shame to give up all our forebears fought and died for only to look back and see that our precious freedoms have been compromised or have disappeared entirely.
Harvey Gjesdal
East Wenatchee