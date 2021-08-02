In support of Steward for Eastmont School Board
I am writing in support of the candidacy of Dr. John O. “Stew” Steward, Jr. for Eastmont School Board Position 4 (At Large).
We have an opportunity on Aug. 3 for Eastmont Schools. We can make our great School Board even better by electing John Steward.
Stew is a tested, seasoned leader who has served as a member and president of an executive board for Texas A&M University.
Stew has valuable experience working with families in crisis and with assisting students with special needs to transition successfully from high school.
Dr. Stew has had a strong desire from an early age to give back to his community. Stew is a Navy veteran and works as a psychologist at the VA in Wenatchee.
He will be a wonderful, positive role model of excellence for our minority students. I urge voters of the Eastmont School District to join me on Tuesday, Aug. 3 to vote for Dr. John O. Steward, Jr. for our Eastmont School Board.
Diane Young
East Wenatchee
Do what it takes to ride a motorcycle safely
It’s ironic that the activity promising the most freedom on the road carries with it the greatest potential to lose it.
Right now, motorcyclists are taking in the beauty of our Washington summer. Whether you ride or know someone who does, it’s assuring to know that most Washington adults agree that we all share a responsibility for safety on our roadways.
Motorcycles account for just three percent of registered vehicles in Washington; however, they’re involved in 15 percent of fatal crashes. (Washington Traffic Safety Commission’s 2019 Strategic Highway Safety Plan) In 75 percent of motorcyclist-involved fatal crashes the rider is at fault; (Department of Licensing) the two most common factors are speeding and impairment. Even so, it’s safe to say that most riders follow traffic rules.
If you ride, you’re in control of your safety. You depend on your own skills, experience, training and judgment. You do it by wearing a helmet and the right gear, riding sober and choosing safe speeds. And this is key: Don’t outride your talent.
Novice riders are over-represented in serious crashes; so take a class, train with an experienced rider, do what it takes to get good. Then you can truly enjoy the freedom that motorcycle riding offers. Riding motorcycles isn’t a hobby; it’s a craft. It takes continuous practice to be an excellent rider.
Eveline Roy
With a grateful breath
As I recover from my double lung transplant (DLT) in Phoenix, my family and I would like to thank our wonderful, generous and supportive community.
When this journey for a DLT started September 2016, we expected it to take place at the University of Washington Medical Center (UWMC).
As time progressed it became apparent a change of venue was necessary. One of my caregivers and I were off to Dignity Health St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Phoenix for evaluations in November and December 2020, listed Feb. 5, 2021, and the DLT took place March 15, 2021.
When I say community, there are so many to thank. My National Association of Professional Mortgage Women (NAPMW) sisters and brothers, local retailers, co-workers and family for jumping in organizing, donating and executing so many successful fundraisers. The wonderful friends, business owners and neighbors of our beautiful Wenatchee Valley for coming out and supporting these events. Without your generosity this extended stay away from our beloved valley would not have been possible.
For more information on Organ Donation, visit Donate Life America.
Caroline David
The David Families (Both WA & PA Crews)
The Taylor Family