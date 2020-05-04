Safe food prep is a must
While living with the COVID-19 emergency we have tried to support restaurants with take-out food but have also been concerned whether safe preparation practices are being used. At most locations it is difficult to know. A patron can normally not see what is going on inside.
We recently visited a coffee and sandwich take-out shop in Wenatchee. The conditions and practices were: four people working in close proximity; no one wearing gloves or masks; and one person reached bare-handed into a bag of potato chips, put a handful on a plate, and then bare-handed put some of the potato chips back into the bag. This is unacceptable practice under normal circumstances, and worse given current conditions.
I reported this to the Chelan-Douglas Health District. The Health District did not inspect but reported back the inability to contact the business owner. The onus is clearly on the business owner to ensure that employees are using healthy practices.
Given such a specific complaint, an unannounced inspection by the Health District would seem warranted.
It is a problem if Health District spot checks are not enough to correct unacceptable practices. The problem may belong to Chelan and Douglas counties for not sufficiently funding the Health District.
This business needs to be corrected or shut down. Other restaurants and vendors need to recognize that we, their supporters, are concerned. We want local businesses to be open and succeed. Just do it responsibly.
Steve Anderson
Wenatchee
Seeking unemployment benefits is frustrating
I am not sure what is wrong with the unemployment department. I have sent several messages regarding my unemployment claim to the department and have not received even one response.
I filed for this help on March 22 and to date have received not one penny. I did get message telling me that I was eligible and to go ahead and send in weekly claims. This has been done weekly!
They will not give any response as to the reason the payments have not been made. Any of you who have tried to call in know that it is impossible to get through and you get same message over and over again. “Due to heavy call volume we are unable to take your call try again later.” It then hangs up on you!
I find myself using expletives and then going out to the yard to work off my frustration. I must admit the yard is getting more attention than it has for some time. Maybe it will help all of you who suffer the same frustration to head out to the yard and work off some of the frustrations you are feeling at this time.
I hope they get their act together and are able to actually help us rather than leave us in on-line limbo. It would be nice to actually talk to a human being with feelings, not hear a recording with the same unfeeling message.
Allen Pratt
East Wenatchee
How to help? What can be done?
We all have read in the newspaper or heard on TV how people’s lives are being disrupted by this coronavirus and the shut-down, stay inside order.
Sadly, I experienced one case up close and personal. For a couple of days there were two vehicles and a motorcycle parked by the sidewalk at the side of our house. One was a car and the other was an SUV. Both were cram-packed with belongings inside, on top, and on the back ends, with only a very small space allowed for the drivers.
He is a barber and has been out of work for two months; wife also out of work. For a while they were parked outside his mother’s house (a covenanted area), but neighbors complained and they had to move. After a few days, they moved a couple of blocks down the street from us.
Bob walked down to see if they were having any luck at finding a permanent place to park. Now the SUV isn’t working and they haven’t been able to get any help from their “friends.” They have food and a place to sleep and clean up, but no place to live.
This is just one case in this valley. How do we help? What can be done? It makes me very sad to only be able to offer money, encouragement and prayer.
Elizabeth Lancaster
Wenatchee
Construction is continuing despite state ban
I read the Guest Opinion, “Residential construction can safely start,” (April 22), with interest and some bewilderment.
In a recent conversation, a friend and local resident of Leavenworth, complained that work on some construction sites in Leavenworth doesn’t appear to have ceased throughout the entire COVID-19 epidemic.
The obvious question it seems: Why is construction not permitted in Okanogan County when it appears to be permitted in Leavenworth and Chelan County?
Susan Burgoon
Wenatchee