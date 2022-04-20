Those who fight wildfires need places to live
In a few months, fire season will begin anew.
Thousands of elite wildland firefighters will risk their lives defending our homes and forests. They’ll hike into uncharted wilderness, drop water on raging flames and parachute into rugged country — sleeping for days or weeks in the dirt. Wading in ash and choking on smoke, they’ll dig fire lines and fell massive trees in an effort to control nature’s fury.
Sadly, these people who give so much to protect us often find themselves homeless during the fire season.
Wildland firefighters face critical shortages of affordable housing near their duty stations. Their salaries are often inadequate to the cost of homes in the cities or resort towns where they’re stationed. This forces federal wildland firefighters to settle far from their bases, sometimes paying rent or a mortgage at the family home and where they’re stationed. Most can’t afford double rent, so they sleep in campers, tents or the front seats of their cars.
This untenable arrangement — along with a lack of pay parity and adequate benefits — leads federal firefighters to leave for better-paying positions with state and municipal firefighting agencies.
On the bright side, there is progress. Rep. Joe Neguse introduced the Tim Hart Wildland Firefighter Classification and Pay Parity Act (Tim’s Act), H.R. 5631. Along with other needed reforms, Tim’s Act addresses housing by providing a stipend to firefighters working far from home. The infrastructure bill (IIJA) has allocated additional funds to land management agencies to assist with wildfire suppression; those funds could be used in part to assist struggling firefighters.
It is time to bring this issue into the spotlight. Policymakers must recognize the disservice we are doing to the emergency responders keeping us safe and protecting our lands.
This year, I join Grassroots Wildland Firefighters in urging Congress to move forward with Tim’s Act and to make homelessness among wildland firefighters a thing of the past.
Benton Merritt
Peshastin
Waging war creates war crimes
War crimes? The latest culprit is Russia.
Hyped up by every major mainstream media corporation.
True? Yes. Hardly news.
Waging war creates war crimes. Often, both sides are complicit. Believe it or not, this includes the good old USA. Some of these crimes are committed by rogue soldiers, but most are orders dictated by superior officers.
In 1945, we used incendiary bombs filled with napalm on 67 cities, later dropping two atomic bombs on a civilian population in Japan.
There are 61 documented and admitted war crimes such as No Gun Ri in the American War in Korea.
In the American War in Vietnam, the United States and its allies dropped more than 7.5 million tons of bombs on Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia — double the amount dropped on Europe and Asia during World War II. Pound for pound, it remains the largest aerial bombardment in human history. Think it was just military combatants killed? Think again. Like a bomb fest with impunity.
In Afghanistan, we had the Shinwar Massacre and drone strikes on wedding gatherings among other atrocities.
In the illegal American War in Iraq, we had Haditha, Hamandiya, Sadr City, Samarra, and Ishaqi, as well as Abu Graib, black sites, extraordinary rendition, and Guantanamo.
We prosecute whistleblowers who expose war crimes, espionage, regime change, interference in sovereign nations’ politics and economics. Remember Assange, Snowden, Manning, Sterling or Daniel Hale? Their crimes are revealing the crimes we have committed around the world.
Biden calls for trying Putin for war crimes. Seems rather two-faced when America is too good to acknowledge or participate with the ICC (International Criminal Court). China and Russia also refuse to participate with the International Criminal Court (think impunity).
We can’t have truth out there in public. It might tarnish our image.
We prosecute whistleblowers so we can keep selling arms, dropping bombs, making profits and spreading that good old freedom and democracy by military and economic force.
Ukraine is already quite profitable.
We are a violent country economically dependent on war, who commit war crimes. Forget that now, look at Putin!
Mike Bangs
Malaga
Disappointed in photos of student athletes
I want to express my disappointment in many of the photographs published of student athletes in action. Repeatedly, I see a student athlete’s effort captured by a photo with narrative describing what the student athlete failed to accomplish.
Examples of recent photos: A high jumper failing the jump, a tennis player waving his racket in frustration and defeat and a basketball player coming off the court after missing the shot that could have saved the game.
Why not capture our courageous student athletes succeeding after all their demanding work? I am sure each athlete feels bad enough about losing without being reminded (along with the rest of the community) of what took place.
On a recent trip, I read the sports page published in another community. It captured student athletes in action and honored them for their efforts. One photo was a young man competing in a basketball game. The caption read “Jim _____, going up for a layup.” It did not mention whether the ball went through the hoop. It just gave positive recognition for his effort and the courage to participate.
Every photo in their sports section was similar, capturing a positive event in a young athlete’s life. They did not publish photos of dropped balls, strikeouts, and other unsuccessful efforts to win the competition.
In conclusion, I would like to share this quotation from Theodore Roosevelt: “It is not the man . . . who points out how the strong man stumbles. The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood; who strives valiantly; who errs, who comes short again and again, because there is no effort without error and shortcoming; but who does actually strive to do the deeds; who at the best knows in the end the triumph, and who at the worst, if he fails, at least fails while daring greatly.”
I am confident that The Wenatchee World has a desire to encourage and respectfully recognize local student athletes. Please convey that desire through the photographs you choose to publish.
Charles Wengreen
Wenatchee
Support dedication of Highway 20 to honor Vietnam veterans
The American Legion Hodges Post 84, Oroville Washington, is requesting that the State Department of Transportation honor the Veterans of the Vietnam War by dedicating State Route 20, from the Idaho border to the Skagit County line in Western Washington.
Hodges Post 84 hopes to recognize the sacrifices made by Vietnam Veterans to the State of Washington and to the United States of America with this dedication.
I will be asking our state representatives in Olympia and from Washington, D.C., to help support this effort. I will be asking all of the representatives of all three counties and cities in Stevens, Ferry and Okanogan to write letters of support.
But first I am asking you to write a letter of support and help us in our effort to Honor those Veterans of the Vietnam War.
As a member of Hodges Post 84 and project chair, I am asking you to send your letter to Arnie Marchand, P.O. Box 1945, Oroville, WA 98844-1945; And ask your city, county and State representatives to do the same. Thank you all for your time and consideration.
Arnie Marchand
Oroville
Don’t include me in your extreme fanatic dialogue
You printed an article from the Chicago Tribune entitled “Opinion | Why Some Christian Nationalists have loved Vladimir Putin” by Rev. Pamela Cooper-White. I am a conservative, Christian American.
While she cites “views according to sociologists Whitehead/Perry,” the analysis of what I or other conservative Christian Americans believe is patently false and outrageous.
She states that Putin is “retaining one surprising basis of support: far-right American Christians.” I do not agree that 80% of Christians would agree or endorse what the Reverend cites in her opinions based on what is presented to be facts. “Christian Nationalists,” “far-right Christians” and “white evangelicals.” Which is it? Which 80% am I being lumped in to?
I am a Bible-believing Christian, a white American woman, and I do not support the January 6 events “granting political preeminence to a particular ethnic group, racism,” not “xenophobic,” do not “subscribe to an aggressive strategy of ethnic superiority, extremism,” not threatened by what she categorizes as a “white patriarchal way of life,” and certainly do not endorse white supremacy.
I do not support Putin and certainly not because I “see him as a macho white Christian man who is willing to use deadly force against his enemies” and that force is certainly not something I’d “like to see in the United States.”
Oh, and I don’t support the Black Lives Matter movement either. My beliefs and many other Christians that I know — which you obviously have no clue about — certainly do not feel “emboldened due to the election of former President Trump,” nor do I obtain “unconscious relief from making my own moral decisions resulting from a persuasive demagogue.”
Suffice to say, there are extreme examples of fanatic Christians, fanatic Muslims, fanatic members of the House and Senate, fanatic political groups, fanatic religious groups, etc.
But, Reverend, I’d appreciate your not including me in your extreme fanatic dialogue insulting and spreading mistruths about the Christian I am and the Christians I know that respect and try to live up to the examples found in our Bible, none of which are included in your diatribe.
Cindy Simmons
East Wenatchee