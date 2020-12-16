Kids need school and social interaction
I am writing in support of pursuing a hybrid-learning plan for our students. I support a return to school for our students for several reasons.
First, I am friends with numerous teachers and administrators in the Wenatchee School District and each one of them has expressed to me their desire to have our children return to the classroom.
They interact with our students daily and understand the difficulties that many of our children are experiencing; difficulties not only in achieving academic success but more importantly, real struggles with social isolation and loss of relationship between teachers and students. This isolation has directly led to an unacceptable level of failure as well as real emotional and behavioral difficulties.
Second, I am certain that WVSD can provide a safe return to school for our children. I grew up in Colorado – a state that is essentially indistinguishable from Washington. School districts across Colorado, urban and rural, wealthy and less so, have successfully brought children back to the classroom and have done so with an exceptionally low-level of virus transmission. We are not the vanguard of in-person learning.
Successful reintegration of children into the classroom has occurred across the country for several months and has been met with a resounding level of success in
terms of education as well as child and teacher/staff safety.
Finally, I believe this is about trust. It is the school board trusting their principals, teachers and staff to put together a successful plan for returning children to the classroom. It is the teachers and staff trusting students and families to acknowledge and obey the rules and behaviors that will be in place for everyone’s safety. It is the families of Wenatchee continuing to trust the WVSD to take care of their children.
As a community, if we are going to be successful in raising and educating our children, we must come together with a mutual level of trust and respect. I sincerely believe the mental well-being of our children is at stake. Kids need their teachers; kids need their social interaction; kids need school.
DR. JONATHAN BOLLES
Wenatchee
Governor: Cooperate with audit into fraud
A feature article on the Nov. 29 Seattle Times front page reports roadblocks our state Auditor’s office is encountering during investigations into what went wrong at the state’s Employment Security Department (ESD) that resulted in hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars being fraudulently stolen by foreign hackers.
Over $200 million is still missing. The auditor is alleging significant constraints by ESD Commissioner Suzi LeVine, such as attempts to limit interviews with key ESD employees and delaying access to important documents.
Tens of thousands of Washingtonians put out of work during the pandemic have suffered by not getting money when they needed it most, and by having personal information stolen.
Our elected state auditor of four years, Ms. Pat McCarthy, is accountable to all voters. She has a good record of overseeing state agencies and activities. The ESD commissioner was appointed by the governor and is accountable only to him. Her background is a Democratic Party fundraiser, former ambassador, and former Microsoft executive. Valid questions are raised by this year’s ESD performance. A known software flaw at ESD contributed to the problem. The governor needs to make sure Ms. Levine is cooperating and doing her job or make a change.
STEVE ANDERSON
Wenatchee
Call a halt to this mask madness
Isn’t it about time for the governor to just give it up?
We’ve been under a mask mandate for over a month and did infections decrease like he said they would? No.
Infections have increased instead. Where’s the science, Jay? When the date doesn’t conform to your supposition doesn’t that mean that the supposition was wrong?
Blindly following Dr. Anthony Fauci is a fool’s errand. The guy has never been right. He’s been stunningly off the mark in just about every case.
Time to call a halt to this mask madness, don’t you think?
JAMES BACKMAN
Palisades
Do the right thing to fight coronavirus
I am perplexed to why we are not united in the fight against this virus.
Is it not the common enemy? Some say their rights are being violated. Yet, freedom isn’t free. It comes with responsibility. Entitlement without responsibility can be devastating to a community.
We have a responsibility to one another during this health crisis. We have a responsibility to the most vulnerable. We have a responsibility to our frontline workers. We have a responsibility to our overworked and exhausted health care providers.
The denials, conspiracy theories, cruelty and selfishness must stop. It is not helpful and only leads to more divisiveness. I have a friend who didn’t take the virus seriously until it was too late. Once the picture of health, he now struggles to get out of bed. He told me he shouldn’t have been so cavalier. He now urges others to wear masks, socially distance and get tested.
It is not too late for us to do the right thing. Before the hospitals have no more capacity, before you lose a loved one, or before you echo the words of my friend. Let us be a responsible community not an entitled one.
RANDY MITCHELL
Wenatchee
Internet Academy works for my family
I recently read a letter here about the Wenatchee Internet Academy (WIA) that was quite negative, and I wanted to provide some balance with my own view.
I should begin by thanking the Wenatchee School District for so quickly putting this option out there for us. I am undergoing chemotherapy, so really appreciate the chance to be extremely cautious with my family’s quarantine.
Our two school-aged children are enrolled in WIA, and thus far we have been very happy with the program. Our daughter is a ninth grader, and is doing very well from home via WIA/Apex. Math is her biggest challenge in school usually, and yet she is learning algebra I very well through this program. I got her “unstuck” a few times at first, but now she simply confers with her teachers and the online tutors and is doing very well. Her teachers are responsive and helpful as her questions might arise, but it is all well-organized so questions seldom do come up.
Our son is a kindergartener, and I appreciate the flexibility that his teacher and WIA in general are allowing us for his best interests. The online learning tools keep
him engaged, and are free and powerful. His teacher recently took her own free time to help me access the digital programs, as I had some questions. We get the books, handouts, science kits, manipulatives, and other tools we need to keep him learning hands-on.
Both of our kids are able to borrow free Chromebooks so they can access learning from home at the same time without having to fight over technology. In summary, I’m very thankful to WSD, WIA, Apex, their administrators, and their teachers. My kids are learning seamlessly from home, safely, for “free” to our family during this unique time in history. I’m very grateful.
KARI DEMARCO
Wenatchee