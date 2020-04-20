Press freedom keeps government from running amok
President Trump is treating the press as wild game to be shot down as sport. His allies, too, seem to think of the press as the enemy and not as people trying to get the truth about the workings of our government.
And, it is our government. It does not belong to the politicians but to all citizens of the United States. It is amazing to think of the possibility of a mayor of a mostly rural city like Wenatchee being so rude to the local press.
Would Wenatchee residents think positively about a mayor who refuses to answer questions about how our services are funded and operated. Would they blame the press for asking why a mayor’s street was plowed first in the winter, days before their own street? Would they freely accept paying out of their own tax dollars for that mayor to take his family on vacation to, say, Hawaii, where he only attended a two-hour seminar at a convention of mayors? Would Wenatcheeites blame the press for asking why the mayor has appointed his son or daughter as chief of police or head of the city planning department?
Press freedom, guaranteed in the Constitution, keeps government from running amok — over our lives and with our tax money. When a president treats the press as enemies, he is really waging war on all of the country’s citizens. And that includes you and me.
Dee Riggs
Wenatchee
Mission Ridge: ‘Let’s develop and not die’
This in reference to the Mission Ridge Ski Area expansion plans. The guest opinion page from the Weekend World of April 11-12 has information that is questionable.
The first bullet point says the project is not an expansion but a real estate development. You can look at many ski areas that now have real estate for on mountain housing.
Schweitzer Mountain Resort, Whitefish Mountain Resort (aka Big Mountain), and 49 degrees North added hotels and condos. The resorts didn’t have a negative impact on the towns of Sandpoint Whitefish and Chewelah. All of these areas have one road in and out of the resort. The towns are smaller than Wenatchee. If they can handle it why can’t Wenatchee?
This will add new lifts to both the new and current area allowing better access to more terrain.
The new terrain is designed for beginning and intermediate skiers. The current area has very little beginner terrain. The new terrain will be better for new skiers and snowboarders that come to the snowsports school. Improving the ski and snowboard experience. New lift will replace the rope tow that is out of date and hard to use for those new to the sport.
The comment “Goodbye uncrowded hometown hill” is an exaggeration. The hill currently has crowded lodges and parking lot. On the busiest ski day in history, last Martin Luther King weekend, I skied runs that I was the only one on the run. If you don’t see how full the parking lot is, it is hard to tell how many people are on the hill. Most days there are short or no lift lines.
Mission Ridge has 2,000 skiable acres. Other ski areas have similar skiable acres: Alta Utah 2,200 acres, Sun Valley 2,154 acres, Stevens Pass 1,125 acres, 49 degrees North 2,325 acres.
What did people say when Forest Ridge was built? Will there be more traffic on the road and an increase in fires. Traffic is still manageable and fires have been controlled.
The new housing will take some years to build. Let’s develop and not die or go to corporate ownership.
Dan Kelly
Cashmere