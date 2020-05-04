Invest in global health programs
Diseases don’t respect borders. If the coronavirus outbreak has taught us anything, it’s that global health security is only as strong as its weakest link. That’s why we need a global strategy to defeat this global pandemic.
There is no silver bullet to stopping preventable diseases like the coronavirus from spreading, but we know that investments in stronger health systems — from well-equipped hospitals to new vaccines, treatments and practices — are all vital tools. For every single dollar invested in global health, there is an estimated 10-to 20-fold return in economic benefits.
Defeating the coronavirus and stopping the next pandemic requires our elected leaders, like Sens. Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell, to look beyond borders and focus not just on crisis response, but also crisis prevention.
Now is the time for the United States and our international partners to come together as one world and make bold new commitments to strengthen global health security and stop preventable diseases from spreading.
It is within our power to build stronger global health systems and prevent future pandemics like the coronavirus, but only if we continue to invest in new and proven global health programs while ensuring they increasingly target the world’s most vulnerable.
Michelle Shermer
Wenatchee
Rep. Keith Goehner misrepresented sex ed bill
In his 2020 legislative report, State representative Keith Goehner wrote about the sex education legislation passed this year. He stated that “all K-12 students will have to participate in an approved sex education curriculum starting in the 2022-23 school year.”
This is false, and Rep. Goehner knows it. The state Superintendent of Public Instruction points out that “Parents and guardians will have the right to opt their child out of CSHE instruction at any time.”
Why is Rep. Goehner deceiving his constituents about such an important and divisive issue? Does he want to divide us even more than we already are? The last thing we need right now is fake facts.
Oh, and to my fellow Washingtonians, I say welcome to the 20th century. My goodness, I received sex education in my Ohio public school in the 1950s!
Richard Taylor
Wenatchee
We don’t need Big Brother restricting our freedom
The Chelan County commissioners, in their open letter to Governor Inslee (April 24), assert that protecting the public health in these troubling times is best done at the local level rather than from Olympia. I would go a step further: protecting health is best done at the individual level.
The failed national experiment called Prohibition should have taught us once and for all that legislating good behavior is a fool’s errand.
Our leaders fulfilled their responsibility to us when they informed us of the dangers of the COVID-19 virus and offered suggestions as to how to prevent the spread of it. But coercive measures such as mandatory “stay at home” orders and enforced business closures are straight from the Nanny State playbook and of questionable constitutionality.
Responsible adults recognize the dangers of COVID-19 and will practice appropriate preventative measures.
They don’t need Big Brother restricting their freedom. Irresponsible adults will take foolish risks and may suffer consequences. No amount of government intervention will change that.
Lief Carlsen
Chelan
Thanks, Don Seabrook, for the great photos
I want to thank Don Seabrook for his great photos that grace the newspaper! Somehow he seems to always be in place to catch the interesting, the informative and the entertaining shots which are so well done.
I loved “Breezy” on the front page of the Weekend paper and all the other positive photos which bring a smile to my face during these difficult days. Thanks Don, you are so appreciated.
Judy Terry
Malaga
If it was easy, everyone would be doing it
I am offering the following comments in response to the 26 April article by Mr. Dan Sutton is closing the Cottage Inn. As a small business owner for 30 years in the construction business, when the price of labor, materials and supplies increased, my prices for my work went up.
All business owners are continually whining about regulations, taxes, cost of this and that. His comment regarding the state being anti-small business is unfounded. The state government bends over backward helping small businesses.
No one likes red lights, but they are needed. I remember an accountant telling me: “If it was easy, everyone would be doing it.”
Pull hard and it will come easy. It should be noted in the 16 years the restaurant was operated by Mr. Sutton prices were increased, so why Is it OK for the price increase in the food, but not the help? We and friends quit dinning at his facility because the quality went down and the prices went up.
I recall 19 cent hamburgers at McDonald’s and they are still in business. Pull hard and it will come easy.
It will be interesting to see how many restaurants’ follow Mr. Sutton’s path.
Jack A. Jackson
East Wenatchee