Commissioners: Reject the Wilkinson apartment project
An open letter to Douglas County commissioners:
I am opposed to the approval of the Wilkinson Property to be classified as a Planned Unit Development — PUD.
One hundred forty-five citizens, residents, and taxpayers adjacent to the Wilkinson Property signed petitions opposing the development. Allowing a PUD with 290 apartments will destroy the neighborhood’s character as it is currently zoned residential low density.
The Wilkinson Proposal totally underestimates the traffic impact the proposal will have on 5th Street N.E. between Sunrise East west to North Lyle and the surrounding streets. Do not set a precedent by allowing this PUD to be approved, and in so doing, disregard the will of the people adjacent to the Wilkinson Property.
But even more important, do not set a precedent that can be used by all future multi-family housing developers that will allow them to use a PUD as a vehicle to insert a multi-family housing PUD development in any location that is currently zoned single-family low density.
Commissioners, please do the right thing: Deny the request by Wilkinson Corporation to create this PUD. Leave the Wilkinson Property as it is currently zoned — residential low density.
Any Douglas County resident that feels the same way as do I, contact your County Commissioner asking that the Wilkinson Proposal be denied. The Douglas County Commissioners have set a meeting in Waterville on May 17th to further discuss the Wilkinson Proposal.
Fred Johnson
East Wenatchee
Who will pay for roads as electric vehicle numbers increase?
While watching a television program yesterday, there was an advertisement for a hybrid SUV.
I have a question I hope that someone can honestly answer for me. The state of Washington has some of the highest gas taxes in the nation, and yet our roads and highway systems are falling apart at the seams.
So, with the increase in the number of hybrid vehicles on the road not paying a fuel tax, who is going to be held responsible for the repairs and construction of our roadways? Will this be left up to those that will benefit the most? Such as power companies and public utilities?
