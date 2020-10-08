Debate was appalling
I was appalled watching the presidential debate last night.
At what point did a segment of our population start to recognize uncivilized behavior as a show of strength and distinction? I believe voters will see which of these candidates is more likely to help our society return to a civilized one.
The problems this country and our world face are many. We need someone to lead us whose default response is not confrontational.
KATHLEEN ROBB
East Wenatchee
Protect voting, the voice of the people
There has been a long tradition in the United States of expanding voting rights to more and more citizens.
People throughout the history of our country have marched and demonstrated, petitioned and appealed, risked their personal safety and even given their lives to extend the right to vote to all. While it has been a long journey, this country has consistently expanded the right to vote in order to give all citizens a voice.
Due to more inclusive voting, political candidates and parties have generally tried to tailor their campaigns to convince as many different groups of people as possible to vote for them.
What is happening now is that one party, the Republican Party, is making no effort to expand their group of voters, is not concerned at all with attracting more minority voters.
As a result, they have recognized that they cannot win a fair election that allows everyone eligible to vote. So they have engaged instead in the practice of voter suppression.
One method is requiring a picture ID to vote, and then making it difficult for poor people and people of color to acquire the ID.
Another tactic is the purging of voter rolls, again primarily removing the poor and people of color. There have also been tactics like removing polling places in certain areas, shortening poll hours, and eliminating early voting, all designed to suppress the minority vote.
Now it is sabotaging the Postal Service to make voting by mail more difficult, during a pandemic where voting in person is dangerous and possibly deadly. In other words, if someone might not vote Republican, then don’t let them vote.
As a nation we need to resist this assault on our democracy. Voting is the voice of the people, and all citizens should have an equal voice. If that means that a particular candidate or party should lose an election, they will know they need to look at fair, ethical ways to change that result the next time, not engage in unethical, underhanded, possibly illegal tactics to gain a tainted, hollow victory.
THOMAS BLAYLOCK
Wenatchee
Everything happens for a reason Three months before my high school graduation, school shut down. In fact, the whole town practically shut down. Prom was canceled, my last track season was canceled, classes were virtual, and not to mention, graduation was canceled.
Of course, the virus has had a greater impact than just canceling some events, but I wanted to share my experience. My last months of high school were lost, so I decided to look forward to college life. I was optimistic that the virus would be over with by fall and I would be enjoying campus at Western Washington University.
Obviously, that’s not what happened. I am currently living at home with my parents, continuing to learn online, and I am even training virtually for track and field. I sometimes wonder what my life would be like if this never happened... would I be happier? Maybe.
Although the virus has taken some important things from me, I am grateful for what it gave me. It helped me find a new passion (with all the extra time during quarantine) it connected me with old friends and I got an amazing job that I would have never had.
Everything happens for a reason, and in your lowest times, you become stronger. Thank you for reading! I wanted to share my Coronavirus experience as a graduate.
KAYLEE COBLE
Wenatchee
Write in Freed for lieutenant governor
In the upcoming election there will be two candidates on the ballot for lieutenant governor.
They are both Democrats because they were the top two vote-getters. They will probably split the vote between them. I urge all Republican voters to write in Republican Joshua Freed in the space allocated so as to take advantage of the Democrat vote split.
Joshua Freed was a popular candidate for governor but lost in the primary to Loren Culp. Both are great candidates. I urge you to vote for Loren Culp for governor and write in Joshua Freed for lieutenant governor so Republicans can finally have a voice in Olympia.
Gov. Jay Inslee has done a horrible job by mishandling the COVID crisis and sending boxes of apples contaminated with the apple maggot pest into a fruit quarantine area, against the law and common sense.
BILL COWLES
Peshastin
Elect Adrianne Moore 12th District rep
Adrianne Moore has my full and enthusiastic support for State Representative for the 12th District.
Adrianne is a seasoned leader with strong ethics, excellent communication skills, and a ton of compassion for the people in our region.
She is full of energy, and has demonstrated her ability to talk and listen across party lines time after time. Our communities have long benefitted from Adrianne’s leadership, and we need to elect her to bring our concerns to Olympia.
Adrianne’s work in our region paved the way for extended child care services for more working families; her unwavering support for affordable housing has provided homes for our neighbors; her work on wages, education, and health care has made real improvements for working families.
After the devastating fires in our region in 2014-15 Adrianne’s leadership brought money, organization, and attention to our families and small businesses. Adrianne understands that we need a healthcare system that works for us, and that small businesses shouldn’t have an unfair tax burden.
We need more state support for schools, healthcare, and housing. We need someone who understands working families’ needs when debating the state budget and tax structure. Adrianne will be excellent at advocating for our needs.
Women in our region are strong and capable — it is time we have a woman representing us in Olympia! I want to see Adrianne elected in November and hope you will join me in voting for her.
SARAH BROWN
Carlton
I’m not voting. Here’ s why you should
I won’t be voting on Nov. 3.
That’s because I am only 14 years old and a freshman at Leavenworth’s Cascade High School.
Yet, my generation and I have every bit as much a stake in this election, and in the decisions that will be made by those elected, as anyone else.
In fact, in a time of pandemic when we are being schooled online, having to forgo sports seasons, extra-curricular activities and school-related social activities important to our development, it could be argued that we may have even more at stake.
That is why I am urging my parents and all of you in Washington’s 12th District who can vote to vote for Adrianne Moore to represent us in our state’s House of Representatives.
Moore is running on a platform that would increase much-needed funding for rural schools like all of ours and to prioritize state investments in public education, which increases opportunities for every student, which, in turn, makes our community stronger now and stronger in the future.
The incumbent has done so very little in Olympia for the future of our district since he was elected. In fact, he received a “D” on his voting record from the Washington Education Association and has even voted against childcare initiatives, both of which are even more disturbing knowing that he was once a teacher himself.
Just as telling is that the incumbent’s campaign contributions are primarily from PACs and corporations located on the West Side.
Adrianne Moore’s campaign funding comes from small donors in our own district, like my parents. Moore is a fifthgeneration Washingtonian who was raised on farms and in small towns and cities across the state. She knows the educational needs of students like my classmates and me. So please help those of us who can’t vote on Nov. 3 and fill in the oval for Adrianne Moore.
ISABEL MENNA
Leavenworth