Oppose Link Prop. 1
I will cast a vote against Proposition 1 with my ballot on Aug. 6.
I am a frequent user of Link Transit; for transportation, I ride a bicycle, walk and have a bus pass. An acquaintance, knowing that I don’t own a car, attempted to convince me recently to place a Link Transit Proposition 1 yard sign at my house. She referenced the minimal cost to residents of the Proposition. This seems to suggest that if a product doesn’t cost much, I should purchase it without thought. I disagree.
Ridership is low. The buses, on the routes that I ride, are usually almost empty. The challenge of public transportation is that it is a commitment of time; not only does one need to carve out more minutes to arrive at a destination but the rider also has little flexibility upon arrival, and for any further travel. Will more money solve this?
I believe sound, well-reasoned and logical solutions are necessary for appropriate use of public funds. Is it beneficial to have more buses on the roads with so few riders?
Perhaps, in framing the future of public transportation different questions could be asked; perhaps, different solutions might be discovered.
Vote no — against Proposition 1.
Susan Burgoon
Wenatchee
Christine Flowers: A matter of degree
After reading Suellen Harris’s July article rebutting the July piece by columnist Christine Flowers about the excess of the #Me Too movement and Flower’s effort to insert some perspective, I was reminded of how inflexible our positions on various topics have become.
While I can empathize with any man or woman who has had their space or body objectified, I wonder why we can’t judge some acts as more serious and life altering than others. Most women have had at least one incident or more of men behaving badly in social or business contacts.
One of my first encounters in this arena occurred when I was a senior in high school. I attended a fundraising event for Jack Kennedy’s Presidential campaign. A middle-aged, slightly inebriated man couldn’t resist the urge to tweak my petite breasts in a crowd of people.
An older woman witnessed the event and proceeded to vocally berate the man who, by the stupid grin on his face, made me think this wasn’t the first or last time he would overstep societal norms. To this day, I cannot decide whether her actions or his were the most embarrassing.
Even though we all have a different tolerance for misdeeds perpetrated against us, we have laws and social norms to help guide our actions.
Suellen and I suffered a societal indignity which deserves a reprimand; and in Suellen’s case, a warning that this kind of action could cause a loss of employment if the action was repeated. Neither incident is usually prosecuted, and actions of this nature are often used in comedic film and dialogue making light of boys will be boys.
Nevertheless, I must take the side of Christine Flowers. Our laws make distinctions or degrees for wrongdoing and the punishment to be meted out. Lumping societal improprieties with criminal acts diminishes more serious acts of sexual violence.
Women will only attain equal footing in society when we make sure our male counterparts understand and respect our abilities and when we return the favor.
Connie Fliegel
Quincy
Civics lesson: Non-citizens can’t vote
A recent opinion contained the following paragraph:
“The question is essential for the protection of the rights of the citizens of this country. It is a step toward having my vote nullified by allowing illegals and non-citizens to vote in our elections.”
A good education, especially civics, is essential. The last I heard, non-citizens are prohibited from voting.
Jonathan Isenberg
East Wenatchee