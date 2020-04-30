Mission Ridge proposal is too big
I am against the proposed Mission Ridge development project in its current form. I do want to see the ski area expanded — more skiable terrain, maybe a small area for overnight housing and a related business or two — but this proposal is too big. I think it puts too much pressure on the aquifer and on wildlife (especially elk) living in this area.
With only one way in and out, the development would just put more people in danger if there should ever be a wildfire there. The project would consume much land and bring too many people to a site that now provides quiet, non-motorized recreational opportunities. My message to planning officials: please do not approve this project as currently envisioned.
Chris Rader
Wenatchee