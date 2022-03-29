Remembering Vietnam War Veterans Day
March 29th was National Vietnam War Veterans Day.
It honors all veterans who served on active duty in the U.S. Armed Forces at any time from Nov. 1, 1955, to May 15, 1975. The Vietnam War Recognition Act of 2017 designated this as an annual event.
For those who do not know, we had troops in Vietnam in 1955 in civilian clothing as advisers to the French. I am curious why I never see this day mentioned in the news, either on the television or in the papers. Is the entire country trying to forget that Vietnam ever happened?
Blake Murray
Wenatchee
About that roundabout art and postal service
I’m not too crazy about the five concepts for the art work to be used at the new Highway 2/97 and Easy Street intersection, which will become another roundabout.
As I enter a roundabout, I am looking to my left to see if a car, truck or semi truck is entering at the the same time. The art work that is proposed looks like it will block most of the view for the driver entering across from you.
I don’t like surprises when I’m entering a roundabout, because sometimes the other driver is driving too fast; and unfortunately, I have seen drivers not yielding to other drivers already in the circle.
Please consider this problem when you are choosing your art work. I recommend something much lower and easier to see over (and to look across).
Oh, and one more thing.
East Wenatchee needs their own post office. We are losing orchards to houses and apartments, and adding more people and cars. I’ve asked about this before and the USPS told me that they felt the Wenatchee Valley was being well served.
I disagree, the long lines waiting for service at the Wenatchee Post Office tells a different story — especially during the Christmas holidays.
Lynn Thompson
East Wenatchee
Daylight savings helped Ben Franklin, but nobody since
The recent news article about keeping “daylight savings” time year around prompts me to ask why!
Now, it has the added propaganda of “well, the kids can play an hour longer in the evening.” This may be fine in the out of school summer months, but what about the two months of school in the spring and late summer when school is in session? We (as a country) have spent millions of dollars on studies that always conclude that children of all ages do not do well arising and going to school in the darker hours of mornings. Yet we persist in changing the clocks to make them do this at least two months for the end and beginning of the school year.
A far as saving energy, it does little to nothing. Street lights are one of the biggest users of power in the U.S., they work on photocells on dusk to dawn no matter what the clock says. Grocery stores, manufacturing plants, warehouses — all use lighting or other power for all hours in operation not matter what the clock says as do office buildings (with the exception of only the first offices on the south side of the building if it has windows).
That “longer” evening to save power is used up in the morning when it is still dark. Ben Franklin may have saved a few candles, but in the modern world of 24-hour operations, it is useless.
Wallace Schauer
East Wenatchee
Isn’t it about time?
Dear Editor, (writer’s family is from Ukraine)
Isn’t it about time Americans understand how Putin invaded Ukraine so easily?
Russians follow his orders because Putin has his hands on the means of communication (news and education agencies) and also on the means of force (the regular police, and the secret police).
When Putin says “Ukrainians started this,” his political minions put it out as truth and the people believe it. We have many adult children in America today who follow their leaders to the edge of dangerous cliffs every day.
Putin also talked his country into allowing him to stay in power for 22 years. In a real democracy, there are always short-term limits that are enforced like the nation’s life depends on it — not in Russia or China.
Our representatives and senators are not telling this story because they are well along the path of accumulating corrupt lifetime power themselves. They stay in office for decades. America is already partially Putinized.
True democracies put government into the hands of a constitutional law decided upon by all of the people. The people only know what to put into that law when they have thoroughly versed themselves in their own history and the history of other nations.
We have already disarmed our minds, so our liberties are quickly melting away.
Kimball Shinkoskey
Woods Cross, Utah
Health District was irresponsible in data breach
I received the “apology” letter from Chelan-Douglas Health District, advising my very personal information protected by HIPAA was leaked in July 2021.
Great job by CDHC covering their irresponsible protection of my information —and how did the “hackers” ever get it?
CDHD provides no details on how it happened; how it was detected; who the cybersecurity professionals hired were — and what they cost. Basically, I’ve received the dreaded letter and it’s up to me to take care of their failure with no facts provided.
CDHD is a public entity. I’ve worked on a county level for 15 years. We’ve been audited by the Secretary of State’s Audit Department. We were held accountable for being $1 off in a petty cash account. How is this huge failure by a government entity being addressed?
The return address on the letter I received was “Return Mail Processing Center out of Portland, Oregon.” Oh yeah, thank you for the “Other Important Information” attachment, advising how to place a fraud alert on my credit cards, freeze on my credit file, get a free credit report — yeah, it’s all on me!
Peggy Robert
East Wenatchee