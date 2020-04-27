If you can afford it, share your stimulus checks
I love the Wenatchee Valley. I love the sunshine, the river, and the abundance of activities available to enjoy both indoor and outdoor. And I love the generosity of the people in our valley.
Today, the stimulus checks started arriving. One local charity has suggested donating it if you don’t need it to meet your daily needs. I think that is a great idea.
In addition to donating to charities, consider remembering all of the other not-for-profit organizations that help make this valley such a great place to live. These organizations, such as Three Lakes Golf Course, are not eligible for many of the government programs because they are not-for-profit corporations, not for profit businesses.
You can’t get a tax deduction for donating to them, but if you donate to them, or spend your stimulus check supporting them, you will help keep them in business, and help keep our valley such a great place to live.
Pat Kamperschroer
East Wenatchee
Think about what you really need at the store
Re: Jack Peart’s opinion of April 17 and his comment “the stuff I buy is very important to me.”
I am a grocery worker, and I have shoppers literally push me out of the way, on a daily basis, to grab what they want off the shelves. I have had adult males angry at me for asking them to keep some social distance from me while I work.
I have seen customers visibly angry at employees for having sold out of parsley for the day. Parsley. I trust that Dr. Rutherford, as a medical professional, sees and knows more of what COVID-19 can do, and is doing to people.
I’m pretty sure he would clarify his comments about what people are going to stores for, if he wasn’t busy trying to manage a hospital and save lives right now.
I’d like to see people put some thought into what they are going to stores for, and maybe ask themselves if that sprig of parsley or whatever else they think is very important to them worth the risk of spreading this deadly virus?
Caroline Lake
Wenatchee