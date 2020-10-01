Don’t give Trump credit for what he didn’t do
In regard to Mr. Owen’s letter of Sept. 24 it should be noted Mr. Trump did not grant disabled veterans student loan forgiveness.
Severely disabled veterans have been eligible for student loan forgiveness since 2010. Passage of the Health Care and Education Reconciliation Act made Severely Disabled Veterans eligible for student loan forgiveness.
To qualify they had to submit a form that either their physician or the Dept of Veteran Affairs filled out. All Mr. Trump’s Order did was eliminate the required paperwork. He is taking credit for hard work done by other people.
As for Sgt. Tahmooressi, he was stopped as he tried to enter Mexico with guns and ammunition. He was arrested by the Mexican government and jailed. There were attempts by the Obama administration to free him but these failed. The sergeant was released after negotiations by a bipartisan trio of two Republican members of the House of Representatives and a former Democratic senator. Mr. Trump should not be given credit for work he did not do or actions he did not take.
SHIRLEY AMOT
Cashmere
Liberalism divides
The Cold Spring Fire burned most of my Native American brothers’ and sisters’ homes bordering Highway 97 and on the Colville land.
They are homeless and need help. Caucasian folks also were affected. However, The Wenatchee World’s view is asking for donations for temporary laborers and the agriculture sector, which is minuscule to the losses others have faced, which includes deaths.
All lives matter. Please try to not show your liberal views while you are running stories. Liberalism divides.
ARLO ROELL
Chelan
Trump fights global pandemic with falsehoods
Given that now-impeached President Donald Trump has proven himself to be the most dishonest president in modern U.S. history (Washington Post notes that Trump has made over 16,241 false/misleading claims — an average of over five per day), one could be forgiven for losing track of the many falsehoods he’s disseminated.
However, Trump’s February 26th “press conference,” during which he uttered one outrageous falsehood after another, took the misinformation to dangerous heights.
Given that the first confirmed U.S. death from the virus occurred in our own state on Feb. 29, let’s examine some of Trump’s false claims on the subject and compare them to statements from real experts.
1.) Trump falsely stated that the number of known cases is “going very substantially down, not up.” The CDC directly contradicted this, cautioning that we should expect more cases in the coming days, and that “it’s also likely person-to-person spread will continue to occur.”
2.) Trump misleadingly claims that “the U.S. is rapidly developing a vaccine,” and will “essentially have a flu shot for this in a fairly quick manner.” However, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases states that such a vaccine will take “a year to year-and-a-half,” and therefore be ineffective in the current outbreak.
3.) Trump falsely stated that there were 15 known cases in the U.S. at the time of the conference. This was also misleading; at the time, there were at least 40 known cases where patients were diagnosed overseas before returning home to the U.S.
4.) Trump placed Mike Pence, a man who literally does not believe in science, in charge of the response plan, stating his record on public health was “tremendous.” In fact, Pence infamously mishandled a serious HIV outbreak in Indiana, which raged for over two months before he finally took action. In short, Trump’s statements do little to inspire confidence in his handling of this epidemic. Let’s hope sanity is restored to D.C. before it’s too late to take decisive action.
DAIN SCHROEDER
Quincy