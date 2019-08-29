Julia Pinnix article about Hancock Springs misleading
The Aug. 14 article by Julia Pinnix, Leavenworth Fisheries Complex regarding Hancock Springs is misleading and omits historical facts. In addition, Ms. Pinnix seems to suggest an absence of good stewardship of the land. Nothing could be further from the truth.
Hancock Springs and Hancock Springs Ranch is the new name recently given to Kumm farm.
For nearly 75 years from the early 1900s to approximately 1974, the Kumm family owned the 120-acre dairy farm where the spring is located just west of Weeman Bridge and south of Mazama.
The suggestion that the cattle “... trampled through the stream channel which wound 4,000 feet ... and ... their heavy hooves widened the unprotected stream as much as 100 feet” is inaccurate and misleading.
Numerous beaver dams were located throughout the stream and multiple springs seeped the full length of the creek. The beavers are what created the 100-foot-wide bog-like environment, not the cattle. For fear of getting stuck in the bog-like swamp, the cattle only crossed the stream in two locations.
Mr. Parrish’s suggestion that residents who have lived their whole lives there are unaware of the spring is also inaccurate.
Anyone born after 1970 may not be aware of the spring, as the Kumms moved from the farm about 1974. Many older Mazama and Winthrop area residents are aware of the spring and its history. The spring is not a long-lost historical fact recently uncovered by newcomers or a younger generation.
No one has contacted Roy Kumm’s daughter, Leanna Kumm Melton (who still owns 20 acres of the original farm and lives in the valley) regarding the facts surrounding the farm and spring. Creating a new narrative surrounding the farm and spring is wrong and is how history is altered.
Roy Kumm was married to my mother’s sister, Doris, and Leanna Kumm Melton is my first cousin. Growing up in Winthrop, I spent many, many hours on the farm.
Sally Hallowell-Criswell
Wenatchee
Grace Lutheran Church of Bellevue remembered
Thank you for including such an inspiring piece of news about the benevolence of Grace Lutheran Church in Bellevue in a recent weekend newspaper.
Having grown up in this church, and being nurtured through the years by their faithful membership, it was wonderful to see their story shared in our area.
In addition to the millions granted to homeless ministries in the Bellevue area, their benevolence extended into Central Washington with a kind gift given from a memorial fund to our nonprofit residential home for intellectually disabled adults.
My parents had signed the charter in the 1940s at the church’s beginning, and were granted yet another blessing as the church closed its doors.
The church members who were left as stewards during the closing months of the church saw fit to reach into the life of a grandson born with Down Syndrome, and personalize the blessing by sharing a gift to disabled adults in Central Washington.
The legacy of serving lives on now at The Dwelling Place in Leavenworth, where a joyful home of “brothers” have shared life together for nearly two decades.
In both the beginning and the ending of Grace Lutheran Church in Bellevue, the legacy of God’s love continues. Thank you for sharing this good news!
Kathy Bangsund,
Executive Director,
The Dwelling Place
Leavenworth