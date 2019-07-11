Census: Ask the question
In regard to former Governor Gary Locke’s statement, “I am adamantly opposed to the inclusion of the Citizenship question” (on the next census form.)
Excuse me, governor but I am adamantly in favor of this question being asked.
The question is essential for the protection of the rights of the citizens of this country. It is a step toward having my vote nullified by allowing illegals and non-citizens to vote in our elections.
You gave no good reason for not having this question on the form and I would suggest that you and all government officials should be more concerned about protecting the rights of citizens who have made this country great and less concerned about benefits and providers for people who came here to take advantage of the efforts of other people.
Les Kile
Wenatchee