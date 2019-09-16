Way too many crashes in Wenatchee Valley
Every week I see numerous accidents on Wenatchee streets. The majority are rear-end damage. There is a simple rule of one car length per 10 mph that is ignored. When headlights are not visible behind my tailgate,it is too close.
There is also a state law for use of cell phones and distracted driving. The police department could easily write 50-100 tickets per week but fail to enforce the law. A highway sign on North Wenatchee Avenue will do nothing until law enforced.
I might also add that Link buses are prime offenders with speeding to keep on schedule and following way too close.
Roger Wristen
Wenatchee
Youth take the lead on climate change
Sept. 20-27 is a week of global climate actions lead by youth from all over the world.
These young people are asking to have a future and demanding that world leaders address our climate emergency. These actions are timed for the simultaneous gathering of world leaders in New York who are meeting at the UN to discuss a collective response to climate change.
Here in Wenatchee students and those supporting them plan to meet at 11:15 am on Monday, Sept. 20 by the high school bus area and walk to City Hall.
A rally and speakers will begin at noon, and the film “Ice on Fire” will be shown at the Veterans Hall, Wenatchee Community Center at 1 pm. The film will also be shown in Leavenworth on Friday, Sept. 27, 4:30 pm at the Red Barn.
Closing out the week an Earth hymn-sing will be held at Walla Walla Point Park, Shelter No. 1 at 5 pm. Many other activities are planned throughout Washington State and can be located at Washingtonclimateweek.org .
When our children ask “what are you doing about the climate crisis and my future?” we have the moral responsibility to reply “everything we can” and walk with them during the Global Youth Climate Strike.
Susan Evans
Wenatchee
Wenatchee Interfaith Climate Group 350.org Wenatchee Climate Conversations
NCW Wenatchee Youth Climate Strike